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Filiales d'Akamai

Dernière mise à jour -13/01/2026

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Entités d'Europe, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique

 

Nom du pays/de la région Nom légal de l'entité Siège social de l'entreprise
Belgique Akamai Technologies Belgium SRL Robert Schumanplein 6 bus 5, 1040 Etterbeek, Bruxelles, Belgique
République tchèque Akamai Technologies s.r.o Karla Engliše 3208/5, 150 00 Praha, République tchèque
Danemark Akamai Technologies Denmark ApS Ordnung Kampmannsgade 2, 1604 Copenhagen V, Danemark
France Akamai Technologies SARL 69 Boulevard Haussmann, Bâtiment Mathurins, 75008 Paris, France
France AIBV - Filiale française 69 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris, France
Allemagne Akamai Technologies GmbH Parkring 22, 85748 Garching, Allemagne
Irlande Akamai Ireland Unlimited Company 25 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H104, Irlande
Irlande Akamai Technologies Ireland Limited Hume Street House, 3-8 Hume Street, Dublin 2, D02C624, Irlande
Israël Akamai Technologies Israel Limited 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israël
Israël Guardicore Ltd. - En cours de dissolution 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israël
Israël Noname Gate Ltd - En cours de dissolution 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israël
Italie Akamai Technologies S.R.L. Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milan (MI), Italie
Italie AIBV - Filiale italienne Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, Pays-Bas

Siège secondaire : Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milan (MI), Italie
Luxembourg Akamai Technologies Luxembourg S.à.r.l. 26, boulevard de Kockelscheuer, L-1821 Luxembourg
Pays-Bas Akamai International B.V. Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, Pays-Bas
Pays-Bas Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V. Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, Pays-Bas
Pologne Akamai Technologies Poland Sp. z o.o. Ul. Opolska 100, 31-323 Cracovie, Pologne
Espagne Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U. Paseo de la Castellana 91, 3rd floor, 28046 Madrid, Espagne
Suède Akamai Technologies AB Malmskillnadsgatan 44a, 111 57 Stockholm, Suède
Suisse Akamai Technologies International AG Grafenauweg 8, Zug CH-6300, Suisse
Turquie Akamai Teknoloji Hizmetleri Limited Sirketi Maslak Mahallesi Eski Büyükdere Cad. Koç Kaya As Plaza Apt. N° : 1/1, Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turquie
Émirats arabes unis Akamai Technologies Limited (filiale de Dubaï) Arenco Tower, Al Safouh 2, Unit No. 1704, 17th Floor, Makani No. 1428776320, PO Box 74597,
Dubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Royaume-Uni Akamai Technologies Limited 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, Londres W1B 5AD, Royaume-Uni
Royaume-Uni AIBV - Filiale du Royaume-Uni 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, Londres W1B 5AD, Royaume-Uni

 

 

Entités d'Asie-Pacifique et du Japon

 

Nom du pays/de la région Nom légal de l'entité  Siège social de l'entreprise
Australie Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V. (filiale australienne) Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australie
Australie Akamai International B.V. (filiale australienne) Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australie
Chine Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co. Limited Unit 01, 37/F, Fortune Finance Center, No.5 East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, Chine
Chine Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch Room 2031, F/20, Tower 2, No.288 Shimenyi Road, Jingan District, Shanghai, Chine
Chine Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch  Room 301, Kerry Plaza Tower 1, No. 1 ZhongXin Si Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Chine
Hong Kong Akamai Technologies Hong Kong Limited Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street,  Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong Akamai International B.V. (filiale de Hong Kong) Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street,  Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Inde Akamai Technologies India Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, Inde
Inde Akamai Technologies Solutions (India) Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, Inde
Inde Akamai India Networks Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, Inde
Inde Linode Hosting India Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, Inde
Indonésie PT. Akamai Teknologi Indonesia Gedung Satrio Tower Lantai 26 Unit C-D Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. C4, Kel. Kuningan Timur, Kec. Setiabudi,
Kota Adm. Jakarta Selatan, Prov. DKI Jakarta 12950, Indonésie
Japon Akamai Technologies GK Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0028, Japon
Japon Akamai International B.V. (filiale du Japon) Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0028, Japon
Malaisie Akamai Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd Diligenz Corporation D2-55, IOI Boulevard, Jalan Kenari 5, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47170 Puchong, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaisie
Nouvelle-Zélande Akamai Technologies New Zealand Limited Level 11, 41 Shortland Street, Auckland, 1010, Nouvelle-Zélande
Corée du Sud Akamai Technologies Yuhan Hoesa POSCO Tower Yeoksam 12e étage, 134 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, 06235 Séoul
Singapour Akamai Technologies Singapore PTE Limited 10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapour
Singapour Akamai Technologies APJ PTE Limited 10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapour
Taïwan Akamai Technologies Limited 34F No.100, Songren Rd, Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taïwan

 

 

Entités d'Amérique

 

Nom du pays/de la région Nom légal de l'entité  Siège social de l'entreprise
Argentine Akamai Technologies Argentina S.R.L. Avenida Leandro N. Alem. 882, Piso 13°, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentine
Brésil Akamai Tecnologias e Serviços do Brasil Ltda. Avenida Roque Petroni Junior 850, 10º Andar, Torre Bacaetava, CEP 04707-000, São Paulo - SP, Brésil
Canada Akamai Technologies Canada Inc. 207 Queen Street, Suite 400, Ottawa, Ontario, K1P 6E5, Canada
Colombie Akamai Technologies Colombia S.A.S. Cl 70 Bis No. 4 41, Bogota D.C., 110231 Bogota 
Costa Rica Akamai Technologies Costa Rica, S.R.L. Escazú, Trejos Montealegre, del Restaurante Tony Roma's, 600 Oeste, Piso 6, San José, Costa Rica
Mexique Akam Mexico Technologies S. de R.L. de C.V. Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, Numero 404, Piso 13, Colonia, Juárez, Delegación, Cuauhtémoc, Código Postal,
06600, México, D.F, Mexique
États-Unis d'Amérique  Akamai Technologies, Inc. 51 Little Falls Drive, Suite 400, ville de Wilmington, 19808, comté de New Castle, États-Unis
États-Unis d'Amérique  AKAM Insurance LLC 463 Mountain View Drive, Suite 301, Colchester, VT 05446
États-Unis d'Amérique  Fermyon Technologies, Inc.  1209 Orange Street Wilmington, Delaware 19801
États-Unis d'Amérique  Linode Limited Liability Company 249 Arch Street, Philadelphie, Pennsylvanie 19106
États-Unis d'Amérique  Lindia LLC 249 Arch Street, Philadelphie, Pennsylvanie 19106