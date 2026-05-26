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Akamai関連会社

最終更新日 - 2026年1月13日

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ヨーロッパ、中東、アフリカの法人

 

国／地域名 法人の正式名称 登録住所
ベルギー Akamai Technologies Belgium SRL Robert Schumanplein 6 bus 5, 1040 Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium
チェコ Akamai Technologies s.r.o Karla Engliše 3208/5, 150 00 Praha, Czech Republic
デンマーク Akamai Technologies Denmark ApS Ordnung Kampmannsgade 2, 1604 Copenhagen V, Denmark
フランス Akamai Technologies SARL 69 Boulevard Haussmann, Bâtiment Mathurins, 75008 Paris, France
フランス AIBV - フランス支社 69 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris, France
ドイツ Akamai Technologies GmbH Parkring 22, 85748 Garching, Germany
アイルランド Akamai Ireland Unlimited Company 25 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H104, Ireland
アイルランド Akamai Technologies Ireland Limited Hume Street House, 3-8 Hume Street, Dublin 2, D02C624, Ireland
イスラエル Akamai Technologies Israel Limited 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
イスラエル Guardicore Ltd. - Under Dissolution 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
イスラエル Noname Gate Ltd - Under Dissolution 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
イタリア Akamai Technologies S.R.L. Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
イタリア AIBV - イタリア支社 Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Secondary seat: Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
ルクセンブルク Akamai Technologies Luxembourg S.à.r.l. 26, Boulevard de Kockelscheuer, L-1821 Luxembourg
オランダ Akamai International B.V. Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
オランダ Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V. Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
ポーランド Akamai Technologies Poland Sp. z o.o. Ul.Opolska 100, 31-323 Krakow, Poland
スペイン Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U. Paseo de la Castellana 91, 3rd floor, 28046 Madrid, Spain
スウェーデン Akamai Technologies AB Malmskillnadsgatan 44a, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
スイス Akamai Technologies International AG Grafenauweg 8, Zug CH-6300, Switzerland
トルコ Akamai Teknoloji Hizmetleri Limited Sirketi Maslak Mahallesi Eski Büyükdere Cad.Koç Kaya As Plaza Apt.No: 1/1, Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
アラブ首長国連邦 Akamai Technologies Limited（ドバイ支社） Arenco Tower, Al Safouh 2, Unit No. 1704, 17th Floor, Makani No. 1428776320, PO Box 74597,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
英国 Akamai Technologies Limited 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom
英国 AIBV - 英国支社 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom

 

 

アジア太平洋および日本の法人

 

国／地域名 法人の正式名称  登録住所
オーストラリア Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V.（オーストラリア支社） Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
オーストラリア Akamai International B.V.（オーストラリア支社） Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
中国 Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co. Limited Unit 01, 37/F, Fortune Finance Center, No.5 East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China
中国 Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd.（上海支社） Room 2031, F/20, Tower 2, No.288 Shimenyi Road, JingAn District, Shanghai, China
中国 Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd.（深セン支社）  Room 301, Kerry Plaza Tower 1, No. 1 ZhongXin Si Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China
香港 Akamai Technologies Hong Kong Limited Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street,  Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
香港 Akamai International B.V.（香港支社） Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street,  Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
インド Akamai Technologies India Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
インド Akamai Technologies Solutions (India) Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
インド Akamai India Networks Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
インド Linode Hosting India Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
インドネシア PT.Akamai Teknologi Indonesia Gedung Satrio Tower Lantai 26 Unit C-D Jl.Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.C4, Kel.Kuningan Timur, Kec.Setiabudi,
Kota Adm.Jakarta Selatan, Prov.DKI Jakarta 12950, Indonesia
日本 アカマイ・テクノロジーズ合同会社 〒104-0028東京都中央区八重洲2-2-1東京ミッドタウン八重洲 八重洲セントラルタワー
日本 Akamai International B.V.（日本支社） 〒104-0028東京都中央区八重洲2-2-1東京ミッドタウン八重洲 八重洲セントラルタワー
マレーシア Akamai Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd Diligenz Corporation D2-55, IOI Boulevard, Jalan Kenari 5, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47170 Puchong, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia
ニュージーランド Akamai Technologies New Zealand Limited Level 11, 41 Shortland Street, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
韓国 Akamai Technologies Yuhan Hoesa POSCO Tower Yeoksam 12th Floor, 134 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, 06235 Seoul
シンガポール Akamai Technologies Singapore PTE Limited 10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapore
シンガポール Akamai Technologies APJ PTE Limited 10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapore
台湾 Akamai Technologies Limited 34F No.100, Songren Rd, Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan

 

 

南北アメリカの法人

 

国／地域名 法人の正式名称  登録住所
アルゼンチン Akamai Technologies Argentina S.R.L. Avenida Leandro N. Alem.882, Piso 13°, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
ブラジル Akamai Tecnologias e Serviços do Brasil Ltda. Avenida Roque Petroni Junior 850, 10º Andar, Torre Bacaetava, CEP 04707-000, São Paulo - SP, Brazil
カナダ Akamai Technologies Canada Inc. 207 Queen Street, Suite 400, Ottawa, Ontario, K1P 6E5, Canada
コロンビア Akamai Technologies Colombia S.A.S. Cl 70 Bis No. 4 41, Bogota D.C., 110231 Bogota 
コスタリカ Akamai Technologies Costa Rica, S.R.L. Escazú, Trejos Montealegre, del Restaurante Tony Roma’s, 600 Oeste, Piso 6, San José, Costa Rica
メキシコ Akam Mexico Technologies S. de R.L. de C.V. Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, Numero 404, Piso 13, Colonia, Juárez, Delegación, Cuauhtémoc, Código Postal,
06600, México, D.F, México
米国  Akamai Technologies, Inc. 51 Little Falls Drive, Suite 400, City of Wilmington, 19808, County of New Castle, USA
米国  AKAM Insurance LLC 463 Mountain View Drive, Suite 301, Colchester, VT 05446
米国  Fermyon Technologies, Inc.  1209 Orange Street Wilmington, Delaware 19801
米国  Linode Limited Liability Company 249 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
米国  Lindia LLC 249 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106