Seven West Media는 호주의 가장 유명한 미디어 회사 중 하나로, TV 방송, 출판, 디지털 전반에 걸친 콘텐츠 제작 분야에서 업계를 선도하고 있습니다.

이 기업은 Seven Network 및 그 계열사 채널 7two, 7mate, 7flix, 그리고 주문형 비디오 방송 플랫폼인 7plus 외에도 7NEWS.com.au, The West Australian, The Sunday Times 등 호주에서 가장 유명한 미디어 회사를 소유하고 있습니다. 호주 최고의 뉴스 및 아침 프로그램 7NEWS 및 Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens를 보유한 Seven West Media는 AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, Commonwealth Games, 올림픽의 방송 파트너이기도 합니다.