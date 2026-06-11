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보안 및 딜리버리 서비스 관리

Seven West Media

Seven West Media는 Akamai와 함께 온라인 라이프를 강력하게 지원하고 보호합니다.

Seven West Media 소개

Seven West Media는 호주의 가장 유명한 미디어 회사 중 하나로, TV 방송, 출판, 디지털 전반에 걸친 콘텐츠 제작 분야에서 업계를 선도하고 있습니다.

이 기업은 Seven Network 및 그 계열사 채널 7two, 7mate, 7flix, 그리고 주문형 비디오 방송 플랫폼인 7plus 외에도 7NEWS.com.au, The West Australian, The Sunday Times 등 호주에서 가장 유명한 미디어 회사를 소유하고 있습니다. 호주 최고의 뉴스 및 아침 프로그램 7NEWS 및 Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens를 보유한 Seven West Media는 AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, Commonwealth Games, 올림픽의 방송 파트너이기도 합니다.

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글로벌 보안 리더

온라인 보안 분야의 글로벌 리더가 성능을 강화하고 PCI DSS 컴플라이언스를 강화하며 수백만 건의 악성 공격을 차단하는 데 Akamai가 어떻게 도움을 주었는지 확인하세요.
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Housing.com

Housing.com은 Akamai 솔루션을 통해 사용자 경험과 보안을 균형 있게 유지하며 SEO 향상, 검색 속도 가속, 개발자 업무 부담 경감을 실현했습니다.
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Sport Network

거대 스포츠 미디어이자 광고 회사인 Sport Network는 Akamai 솔루션으로 빠르게 변화하는 환경에서 경쟁력을 유지합니다.
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