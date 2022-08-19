X
Akamai to acquire LayerX to enforce AI usage control on any browser. Get details
Akamai
Login
Login Close
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Login Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Seven West Media

Seven West Media powers and protects life online with Akamai.

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media is one of Australia’s most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing, and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia’s most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia’s leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Related Customer Stories

Customer Story

TEPCO HD

TEPCO HD ensured availability, security, and trust amid disasters, cyberthreats, and AI-driven demand with Akamai solutions.
Read customer story
Customer Story

Global Security Leader

See how Akamai helped a global leader in online security strengthen performance, boost PCI DSS compliance, and stop millions of malicious attacks.
Read customer story
Customer Story

Housing.com

Housing.com balanced user experience and security — boosting SEO, speeding up search, and reducing developer load with Akamai solutions.
Read customer story