핵심 내용
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경계 외부에서 유출이 발생하면 선제적 차단이 필요합니다.
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정교한 랜섬웨어는 기존 보안 시스템을 우회하여 핵심 워크로드에 빠르게 침투하므로, 조직은 마이크로세그멘테이션을 도입해 감염된 자산을 격리하고 심각한 운영 중단을 방지해야 합니다.
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효과적인 위협 격리를 위해서는 네트워크 가시성이 필요합니다.
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내부 트래픽의 불명확성은 측면 위협의 움직임을 숨기지만, 포괄적인 동서 매핑은 보안팀이 최소 권한 정책을 안전하게 적용할 수 있는 운영 환경을 구축합니다.
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경직된 기존 제어 시스템은 진료 연속성을 저해합니다.
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정적 방화벽은 복잡한 네트워크 재구성을 필요로 하며, 이로 인해 시스템 가동 중단 리스크가 발생할 수 있습니다. 반면 워크로드 수준에서의 정책 적용은 인프라와 정책을 분리하여 환자 시스템을 보호하면서도 운영 중단을 방지합니다.
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선택적 세그멘테이션은 중요한 자산을 취약하게 만듭니다.
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네트워크 경계를 부분적으로만 보호하면 자동화된 위협이 세그멘테이션되지 않은 경로를 통해 이동할 수 있으므로, 환자 데이터나 필수 의료 시스템에 영향을 미치기 전에 공격 기법을 차단하려면 완전한 마이크로세그멘테이션이 필수적입니다.
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규제 요구사항이 강화됨에 따라 실효성 있는 관리 대책이 필요합니다.
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업데이트된 HIPAA 보안 룰과 같은 요구사항의 변화는 측면 리스크 감소에 대한 증명을 필요로 하며, 이는 지속적 검증과 세분화된 세그멘테이션을 통해 신뢰할 수 있는 실시간 증거로 제공됩니다.
자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)
자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)
According to Akamai’s 2025 Segmentation Impact Study, 76% of healthcare organizations faced at least one ransomware attack in the past two years, with 27% suffering breaches at least once per quarter.
Breaches in healthcare take an average of 279 days to fully identify and contain, which is over a month longer than the typical breach in other sectors.
The average healthcare ransom payout reached US$860,000 in Q1 2025.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enforces policies directly at the workload level independently of the underlying infrastructure, allowing policies to be created or updated without complex network changes or downtime.
While 90% of organizations have adopted some form of segmentation, only 35% have implemented microsegmentation across their network environment.
Enterprises using microsegmentation contain ransomware attacks almost 22% faster on average, while organizations with over US$1 billion in revenue contain them almost 33% faster.
The 2025 HIPAA Security Rule updates strengthen requirements for network segmentation to protect ePHI, shifting segmentation from an “addressable” safeguard to an explicit technical expectation to limit lateral movement and contain threats.
GenAI and agentic AI tools enable attackers to accelerate reconnaissance and lateral movement, while internal “shadow AI” and agentic workloads generate dynamic, east-west traffic that traditional static tools cannot easily map or secure.