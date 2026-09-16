核心要点
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后边界暴露情形下，需要采取主动遏制措施。
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错综复杂的勒索软件能够绕过外围防御措施，并迅速攻击关键工作负载。因此，企业必须实施微分段策略，以隔离已被入侵的资产并防止灾难性的运营中断。
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网络监测能力对于实施有效的威胁隔离必不可少。
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内部流量若缺乏可见性，则容易掩盖威胁的横向移动；但通过全面的东西向流量映射，可构建出运维实景，进而让安全团队得以可靠地实施最低权限策略。
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不灵活的传统防护措施会破坏临床治疗的连贯性。
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静态防火墙需要进行复杂的网络配置调整，这可能带来系统停机风险，而工作负载层面的执行会将策略与基础架构分离，从而在不中断系统运行的情况下实施患者系统防护。
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若只实施选择性分段策略，会导致关键资产处于易受攻击的状态。
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网络边界防护的覆盖不全面，会导致自动化威胁穿越未分段路径；因此，必须实施全面的微分段策略，以在患者数据或危重病人护理系统受到影响之前遏制攻击媒介。
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不断升级的监管预期要求实施强制性的防控措施。
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新版《健康保险可携性与责任法案》(HIPAA) 安全规则等监管要求持续升级，明确需要提供横向移动风险已降低的证明，而持续化的验证和精细分段策略，正是通过可验证的实时证据来满足这一项要求。
常见问题
常见问题
According to Akamai’s 2025 Segmentation Impact Study, 76% of healthcare organizations faced at least one ransomware attack in the past two years, with 27% suffering breaches at least once per quarter.
Breaches in healthcare take an average of 279 days to fully identify and contain, which is over a month longer than the typical breach in other sectors.
The average healthcare ransom payout reached US$860,000 in Q1 2025.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enforces policies directly at the workload level independently of the underlying infrastructure, allowing policies to be created or updated without complex network changes or downtime.
While 90% of organizations have adopted some form of segmentation, only 35% have implemented microsegmentation across their network environment.
Enterprises using microsegmentation contain ransomware attacks almost 22% faster on average, while organizations with over US$1 billion in revenue contain them almost 33% faster.
The 2025 HIPAA Security Rule updates strengthen requirements for network segmentation to protect ePHI, shifting segmentation from an “addressable” safeguard to an explicit technical expectation to limit lateral movement and contain threats.
GenAI and agentic AI tools enable attackers to accelerate reconnaissance and lateral movement, while internal “shadow AI” and agentic workloads generate dynamic, east-west traffic that traditional static tools cannot easily map or secure.