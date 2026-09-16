重要ポイント
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境界防御を突破された後のリスクには、プロアクティブな封じ込めが必要です。
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高度なランサムウェアは境界防御を突破し、クリティカルなワークロードを迅速に標的とします。そのため、組織は被害に遭ったアセットを隔離し、壊滅的な業務停止を防ぐためにマイクロセグメンテーションを実施する必要があります。
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効果的な脅威の隔離には、ネットワークの可視性が不可欠です。
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把握しづらい内部トラフィックによってラテラルな脅威の動きが見えにくくなりますが、東西方向のトラフィックを包括的にマッピングすることで、運用上のコンテキストを把握し、セキュリティチームが安全に最小権限ポリシーを適用できるようになります。
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柔軟性に欠けるレガシーなセキュリティ制御は、医療業務の継続性を損ないます。
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静的なファイアウォールでは、ダウンタイムのリスクを伴う複雑なネットワーク再構成が必要になります。一方、ワークロードレベルでポリシーを適用することで、ポリシーをインフラストラクチャから切り離し、運用を中断することなく患者システムを保護できます。
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選択的なセグメンテーションでは、重要な資産が脆弱なまま残されます。
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ネットワーク境界の部分的なカバレッジでは、自動化された脅威がセグメント化されていない経路を横断することを許してしまいます。そのため、患者データや重要な医療システムに影響が及ぶ前に攻撃経路を封じ込めるには、包括的なマイクロセグメンテーションが不可欠です。
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高まる規制要件に対応するには、強制適用可能なセキュリティ制御が求められます。
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更新されたHIPAAセキュリティルールをはじめとする進化する規制要件では、ラテラルリスクが低減されていることの証明が求められます。継続的な検証ときめ細かなセグメンテーションにより、リアルタイムで検証可能な証拠を提供できます。
よくある質問（FAQ）
よくある質問（FAQ）
According to Akamai’s 2025 Segmentation Impact Study, 76% of healthcare organizations faced at least one ransomware attack in the past two years, with 27% suffering breaches at least once per quarter.
Breaches in healthcare take an average of 279 days to fully identify and contain, which is over a month longer than the typical breach in other sectors.
The average healthcare ransom payout reached US$860,000 in Q1 2025.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enforces policies directly at the workload level independently of the underlying infrastructure, allowing policies to be created or updated without complex network changes or downtime.
While 90% of organizations have adopted some form of segmentation, only 35% have implemented microsegmentation across their network environment.
Enterprises using microsegmentation contain ransomware attacks almost 22% faster on average, while organizations with over US$1 billion in revenue contain them almost 33% faster.
The 2025 HIPAA Security Rule updates strengthen requirements for network segmentation to protect ePHI, shifting segmentation from an “addressable” safeguard to an explicit technical expectation to limit lateral movement and contain threats.
GenAI and agentic AI tools enable attackers to accelerate reconnaissance and lateral movement, while internal “shadow AI” and agentic workloads generate dynamic, east-west traffic that traditional static tools cannot easily map or secure.