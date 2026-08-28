핵심 내용
-
경계 방어만으로는 머신 스피드의 위협을 막을 수 없습니다.
-
빠른 AI 공격은 기존 보안 경계를 우회해 하이브리드 환경에서 공격을 수평적으로 확산시킵니다. NIS2에서 통제되지 않는 위협은 운영 중단을 초래할 수 있지만, 소프트웨어 정의 마이크로세그멘테이션은 측면 이동을 차단합니다.
-
벤더의 폭넓은 접속 권한은 관리되지 않은 규제 위험을 초래합니다.
-
일반적인 VPN은 제3자에게 광범위한 내부 접속 권한을 부여하므로, 감염된 인증정보가 주요 시스템을 위험에 빠뜨릴 수 있습니다. NIS2는 경영진에게 책임을 묻지만, ID 기반 마이크로세그멘테이션은 벤더를 특정 워크로드로 제한해 리스크를 방어합니다.
-
가동 중단에 대한 두려움은 위험할 정도의 적용 지연을 초래합니다.
-
팀은 중요한 애플리케이션에 문제가 발생할 경우 운영에 차질이 생길 수 있기 때문에 엄격한 통제를 시행하기를 주저하는 경우가 많습니다. 장기간의 노출은 NIS2의 연속성 요구사항을 위반하지만, 시뮬레이션 기반 테스트는 실제 트래픽에 대한 룰을 활성화하기 전에 수학적 검증을 통해 그 유효성을 입증합니다.
-
수동 인시던트 대응은 필수 신고 기한을 준수하지 못합니다.
-
기존 툴은 유출 피해를 파악하는 데 며칠이 걸리기 때문에 NIS2의 24시간 내 공시 의무를 준수할 수 없습니다. 이는 이사회에 개인적인 책임을 지우지만, 실시간 시각적 매핑과 자연어 쿼리는 피해 범위를 즉시 정량화합니다.
자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)
자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)
NIS2 introduces personal executive accountability for cybersecurity compliance and mandates a strict 24-hour window for reporting significant security incidents to regulatory authorities.
Traditional perimeters fail because AI-driven attacks compress exploitation timelines from days to minutes, allowing threats to move laterally faster than human security teams can discover and patch vulnerabilities.
It replaces broad network-edge VPN access with identity-driven microsegmentation that restricts vendor credentials to designated servers and ports, while embedding multi-factor segmentation directly into connection policies.
The primary obstacles are action paralysis driven by the fear of causing business disruption and organizational silos, as only 37% of enterprises report shared ownership of segmentation between security and infrastructure teams.
It runs draft security policies in a non-blocking mode against live traffic, allowing teams to mathematically validate that rules will not disrupt applications prior to activating blocking commands.
By using AI-powered labeling and pre-built templates, the platform enables organizations to achieve NIS2-ready segmentation status in weeks, compared to the years typically required by legacy segmentation projects.