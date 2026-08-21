Key takeaways
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Perimeter defenses cannot stop machine-speed threats.
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Rapid AI attacks bypass traditional perimeters, allowing breaches to spread laterally across hybrid environments. Uncontained threats risk operational downtime under NIS2, but software-defined microsegmentation halts lateral movement.
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Broad vendor access creates unmanaged regulatory exposure.
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Standard VPNs grant third parties broad internal access, allowing compromised credentials to endanger critical systems. NIS2 holds leadership accountable, but identity-driven microsegmentation mitigates risk by restricting vendors to specific workloads.
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Fear of downtime creates dangerous enforcement delays.
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Teams often hesitate to enforce strict controls because breaking critical applications risks operational disruption. Prolonged exposure violates NIS2 continuity mandates, but simulation-first testing mathematically validates rules against live traffic before activation.
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Manual incident response fails mandatory reporting windows.
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Legacy tools take days to map breach damage, making it impossible to satisfy NIS2’s 24-hour disclosure mandate. This exposes boards to personal accountability, but real-time visual mapping and natural-language queries instantly quantify the blast radius.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
NIS2 introduces personal executive accountability for cybersecurity compliance and mandates a strict 24-hour window for reporting significant security incidents to regulatory authorities.
Traditional perimeters fail because AI-driven attacks compress exploitation timelines from days to minutes, allowing threats to move laterally faster than human security teams can discover and patch vulnerabilities.
It replaces broad network-edge VPN access with identity-driven microsegmentation that restricts vendor credentials to designated servers and ports, while embedding multi-factor segmentation directly into connection policies.
The primary obstacles are action paralysis driven by the fear of causing business disruption and organizational silos, as only 37% of enterprises report shared ownership of segmentation between security and infrastructure teams.
It runs draft security policies in a non-blocking mode against live traffic, allowing teams to mathematically validate that rules will not disrupt applications prior to activating blocking commands.
By using AI-powered labeling and pre-built templates, the platform enables organizations to achieve NIS2-ready segmentation status in weeks, compared to the years typically required by legacy segmentation projects.