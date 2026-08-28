重要ポイント
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境界防御では、マシンスピードの脅威を阻止することができません。
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急速なAI攻撃は従来の境界を迂回し、侵害がハイブリッド環境全体に横展開することを可能にします。封じ込められていない脅威はNIS2において運用停止のリスクとなりますが、ソフトウェア定義マイクロセグメンテーションによってラテラルムーブメント（横方向の移動）を阻止することができます。
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幅広いベンダーアクセスにより、管理されていない規制上の露出リスクが生じる
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標準VPNは、サードパーティに広範な内部アクセスを許可するため、侵害された認証情報が悪用され、重要システムが危険にさらされる可能性があります。NIS2はリーダーシップに説明責任を課します。しかし、アイデンティティを基盤とするマイクロセグメンテーションを実装することで、ベンダーを特定のワークロードに制限し、リスクを緩和できるのです。
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運用停止を恐れていると、ポリシー適用に危険な遅延が発生します。
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チームは、厳格な制御を強制することにためらうことが少なくありません。これは、重要なアプリケーションへの影響により、運用上の混乱を引き起こすリスクがあるからです。長期にわたる露出状態はNIS2の事業連続性要件に違反しますが、シミュレーションファーストのテストを実施することで、アクティベートの前にライブトラフィックに対してルールを数学的に検証できます。
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手作業のインシデント対応では必須の報告期限を守れません。
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従来のツールでは、侵害の被害をマッピングするのに何日もかかるため、NIS2の24時間以内の報告義務を満たすことは不可能です。これにより経営陣は個人的な説明責任を負うことになりますが、リアルタイムの可視化マッピングと自然言語クエリーによって、影響範囲を即座に定量化できます。
よくある質問（FAQ）
よくある質問（FAQ）
NIS2 introduces personal executive accountability for cybersecurity compliance and mandates a strict 24-hour window for reporting significant security incidents to regulatory authorities.
Traditional perimeters fail because AI-driven attacks compress exploitation timelines from days to minutes, allowing threats to move laterally faster than human security teams can discover and patch vulnerabilities.
It replaces broad network-edge VPN access with identity-driven microsegmentation that restricts vendor credentials to designated servers and ports, while embedding multi-factor segmentation directly into connection policies.
The primary obstacles are action paralysis driven by the fear of causing business disruption and organizational silos, as only 37% of enterprises report shared ownership of segmentation between security and infrastructure teams.
It runs draft security policies in a non-blocking mode against live traffic, allowing teams to mathematically validate that rules will not disrupt applications prior to activating blocking commands.
By using AI-powered labeling and pre-built templates, the platform enables organizations to achieve NIS2-ready segmentation status in weeks, compared to the years typically required by legacy segmentation projects.