As CEO of Bloomfield, DeSantis is in charge of a company and team that are operating a straightforward business model: The company’s portable smart cameras — which can be attached to any farm vehicle — capture images of plants. The images are uploaded to the cloud, where deep learning algorithms analyze key plant features to determine plant health and performance. Farmers pay an affordable monthly fee for the tools and technology to assess the condition of their plants and determine the best time to harvest and when to intervene in the case of health or performance issues.

Although this may not seem like a game-changing approach, it is. Even satellites and drones can only give growers a general sense of crop performance. Bloomfield makes it possible to understand the condition of every plant — down to the size and health of each leaf — including the presence of disease and infestation. And it does so via an elegant, easy-to-use solution. Its approach is so unique that NASA awarded it a contract to help the agency grow food in space.

But, as we all know, outward simplicity often masks complexity below the surface.