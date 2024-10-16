Ever since he co-founded the cloud hosting company FastComet in 2013, Georgi Yanev has continued to look for better ways to provide his customers with the support, security, and performance they need.

Yanev’s first experience working in technology was fixing malfunctioning software for thousands of customers for a start-up web hosting company. Those customers relied on bare-metal servers, and Yanev saw firsthand how vulnerable they could be. “When you reach the point that you’re managing hundreds of thousands of servers, there is a big chance to have some type of failure almost every day,” he said.

A few years later, working as a CTO for another hosting company, Yanev set out to convince his employer to transition from bare-metal servers and hard disks to the cutting-edge technology of cloud-based platforms as the infrastructure failure level was unsustainable. Citing costs, the company failed to see Yanev’s vision for where the industry was heading. “Today, this may sound like a no-brainer, but that was back in 2013, and the price of bare-metal servers was constantly dropping while cloud computing was expensive,” he recalled.

Later that year, Yanev was approached by a college friend about creating a web hosting company that utilized cloud-based technology. With his friend and two other colleagues, Yanev started FastComet. Today, the company offers a wide range of services, including managed migrations, cPanel shared hosting, cloud VPS hosting, dedicated CPU servers, and 24/7 customer support.

Committed to providing customers with simple, easy, and effective service

FastComet has grown into a popular choice for cloud-based hosting and boasts strong customer ratings on sites such as HostAdvice, Trustpilot, and others. The driving force behind FastComet’s growth is its commitment to providing customers with simplicity, ease, and effective service.

Yanev’s top priority for FastComet is to enable users who might lack the experience to expand their online presence. “This empowers our customers to succeed in their own projects, even with a limited budget or limited technical skills,” he said.

Although FastComet’s foundation was to provide websites built on open source software, the company now specializes in hosting and managing WordPress sites. Many customers come to FastComet because they want to get their website up and running simply and quickly — then they stay because of all the services FastComet can provide to help them grow.

Delivering support, security, and performance

While other public cloud companies couldn’t offer the infrastructure flexibility and the special requests his customers needed, Yanev said Akamai (formerly Linode) continues to support FastComet’s growth.

By allowing FastComet to provide stability and simplicity for its users, Akamai helps Yanev and his team continue to deliver high levels of support, security, and performance to their customers. “The Linode [now Akamai] infrastructure is solid,” said Yanev. “It’s flexible. You can focus on your project, not your infrastructure.”

About FastComet

FastComet is one of the few privately owned, independent global web hosting companies. Established in 2013, from a humble beginning, FastComet evolved into the first choice for web hosting services of more than 50,000 personal and small business website owners.