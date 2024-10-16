©2025 Akamai Technologies
In a fiercely competitive market, web hosting services need an extra edge to distinguish themselves. Founded in 2019, HostArmada believes it has cracked the code. Today, customers recognize the company as a top managed cloud web hosting provider on customer review sites like G2 and Trustpilot. “Despite launching during times of crisis and severe inflation, we not only weathered the storm but surpassed our expectations by expanding our customer base significantly,” explains Simeon Mitev, HostArmada Co-Founder and CEO.
Humanizing business from the start
Mitev began his IT journey as a teenager, gaining an early programming education in high school. He added to his knowledge by earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s in software technologies. Mitev then worked in a couple of fast-growing start-ups, first learning the ropes of managing web hosting servers and later how to manage a company.
Having mastered these skills, Mitev was keen to explore some innovative ideas he had developed through research that he thought could benefit a company and its customers. So he jumped at the chance to co-found a web hosting company with a kindred spirit, Atanas Tanev, who shares the belief that every employee’s input matters. They were also determined to make infrastructure the heart of their operation.
Keeping pace with the evolving role of infrastructure
Ask Mitev what customer challenges HostArmada set out to solve with its launch in 2019, and he quickly rattles off the trio of website speed, security, and stability. He and Tanev know that when website visitors are happy, website owners are also satisfied. However, consistently ensuring happiness is no small task in a world where numerous factors impact those three pivotal pillars.
Simply put, Mitev and Tanev knew they could only ensure that their cloud web hosting service would consistently satisfy customer expectations with solid infrastructure, on top of which all the company’s innovative ideas, optimizations, and improvements could live.
Since his earliest days working for web hosting companies, Mitev has seen the industry evolve from relying on bare-metal servers, prone to constant failures, to embracing cloud platforms that deliver unmatched speed and stability. “We were no different in that regard — we wanted the best infrastructure for our customers, which led us to Akamai Cloud Computing [formerly Linode],” says Mitev.
Despite Mitev’s positive experience using Akamai’s services at a previous company, he and Tanev conducted due diligence to select the optimal cloud computing provider for their new venture. “The test results confirmed that Akamai outshone the competition in terms of service quality, swift and knowledgeable support responses, and ongoing updates, among other factors. We were convinced that we couldn’t find better value for the price. We trust Akamai to provide us with that strong foundation and further enable us to deliver the speed and stability our customers appreciate,” Mitev says.
Serving customers around the world
From the start, HostArmada’s strategy was to offer cloud-based web hosting services to customers worldwide, serving companies of every size in nearly every industry.
While HostArmada currently has customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia, the company recognizes its ability to expand business globally further. Mitev explains, “Akamai facilitated this expansion from the beginning with its extensive network of strategically positioned global data centers, which happen to be close to where our services are in high demand.”
Growing business with a trusted partner
Akamai’s global reach has expanded since HostArmada started using its services, with the ongoing addition of new global core compute regions. Mitev notes, “This expansion paved the way for new opportunities, as companies from the newly supported regions expressed interest in our services.”
At the same time, Akamai empowers HostArmada to introduce new services aligned with modern websites’ lifecycles. According to Mitev, “Meeting the needs of both basic and highly advanced websites requires different types of infrastructure. With Akamai, we don’t need to take on that complexity in-house. Instead, we can easily address all hosting needs, fostering long-term customer relationships. Moreover, we’ve been able to introduce additional services, like our Cloud Reseller Web Hosting plans, designed for digital agencies and other web hosting enthusiasts managing multiple websites.”
Mitev emphasizes the significance of the Akamai partnership: “Selecting Akamai as our cloud computing partner is hands down the best decision we’ve made for our business. By partnering with Akamai, we can stand out in an overcrowded niche by improving our own offerings and gaining the freedom to devise innovative ways to expand business further. And throughout our journey, we can take advantage of Akamai’s industry-leading customer support and expert advice.”
