Ask Mitev what customer challenges HostArmada set out to solve with its launch in 2019, and he quickly rattles off the trio of website speed, security, and stability. He and Tanev know that when website visitors are happy, website owners are also satisfied. However, consistently ensuring happiness is no small task in a world where numerous factors impact those three pivotal pillars.

Simply put, Mitev and Tanev knew they could only ensure that their cloud web hosting service would consistently satisfy customer expectations with solid infrastructure, on top of which all the company’s innovative ideas, optimizations, and improvements could live.

Since his earliest days working for web hosting companies, Mitev has seen the industry evolve from relying on bare-metal servers, prone to constant failures, to embracing cloud platforms that deliver unmatched speed and stability. “We were no different in that regard — we wanted the best infrastructure for our customers, which led us to Akamai Cloud Computing [formerly Linode],” says Mitev.

Despite Mitev’s positive experience using Akamai’s services at a previous company, he and Tanev conducted due diligence to select the optimal cloud computing provider for their new venture. “The test results confirmed that Akamai outshone the competition in terms of service quality, swift and knowledgeable support responses, and ongoing updates, among other factors. We were convinced that we couldn’t find better value for the price. We trust Akamai to provide us with that strong foundation and further enable us to deliver the speed and stability our customers appreciate,” Mitev says.