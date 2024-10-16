Rooter’s success is even more impressive knowing that it took less than 24 months to reach 40 million members and become the number one game-streaming platform in India. Kumar says that much of Rooter’s success depends on the end-user experience. “Our members are very competitive and protective of their achievements,” he says. “The two most important criteria are that it should be as easy as possible to access or upload content, and that this content is completely secure. You can’t afford a breach that threatens their data.”

When it came to addressing its platform priorities — scalability, performance, and security — Akamai was the first name that came to mind. “Akamai’s content delivery network technology, including Adaptive Media Delivery, enables Rooter to deliver consistent, high-quality online video securely to our growing online audiences while scaling fast and supporting rapid audience growth,” says Kumar.

To deliver rich, dynamic content for end users, Rooter uses Akamai Dynamic Site Accelerator, which reduces network latencies and accelerates its API calls. For security, it has deployed Akamai’s web application firewall, which shields APIs and protects its systems from external attacks. “All of our streaming services and traffic flows through Akamai. It is the backbone of our business,” says Kumar.

Kumar also praises Akamai for understanding that the importance of the end-user experience is equal to that of the technology. “By choosing the best set of tools in the market, we succeeded in giving esports professionals, gamers, and fans a thrilling experience that looks fantastic. Member onboarding is also simple — just two or three steps so you don’t have to wait to get involved in the action,” he says.