It provides expert advice and assistance to navigate evolving technologies, promote product adoption, and prevent recurring operational issues.
Key takeaways
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Unidentified risks threaten stability.
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Unchecked configuration gaps cause recurring issues, but regular reports identify technical risks to optimize operations.
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Delayed responses hinder business continuity.
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Critical issues disrupt operations, but enhanced 60-minute SLAs and unlimited support requests provide rapid resolution.
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Operational complexity slows deployment.
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Managing complex setups drains resources, but dedicated professional services experts help you create, test, and deploy with ease.
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Knowledge gaps limit technology ROI.
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Insufficient platform expertise reduces adoption, but targeted training helps admins learn best practices and maximize returns.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
These standardized reports identify technical risks, feature gaps, and best practices related to your supported configuration files.
They programmatically match your configuration against established best practices to identify clear opportunities for optimization.
Customers receive efficient technical support, which includes unlimited support requests for one dedicated customer team.
The service provides faster response times, featuring a 60-minute technical support SLA for all Severity 1 issues.
It provides a named Akamai Solution Expert to serve as a single point of contact for aligned, context-based professional services.
They help you effortlessly manage daily operations while you create, test, and deploy with an expert team by your side.
The service includes one registration per year for Akamai University virtual instructor-led training to help maximize your investment.