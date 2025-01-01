What Is a FIDO Passkey?

Passkeys also play a crucial role in multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategies. While MFA traditionally involves a combination of something the user knows (a password), something the user has (a security key), and something the user is (biometrics), passkeys simplify this process by combining the latter two factors. This not only enhances security but also improves usability, as users no longer need to remember complex passwords or carry additional hardware.

The adoption of FIDO passkeys is gaining momentum across major tech companies. Microsoft, Apple, and Google have all integrated support for FIDO2 and WebAuthn into their respective platforms, recognizing the importance of passwordless authentication in today’s cybersecurity landscape. For instance, Microsoft’s Edge browser and Windows operating system, Apple’s Safari and iOS, and Google’s Chrome and Android all support passkeys, making it easier for users to adopt this advanced authentication method.

For end users, the transition to passkeys can be nearly seamless. Most modern smartphones and computers come with built-in biometric sensors, which can be used to generate and store passkeys. When a user sets up a new device, the passkeys can be transferred or recreated using the same biometric data, ensuring that the user experience remains consistent and user-friendly. This ease of use is a key factor in the widespread adoption of passkeys, as it addresses one of the main barriers to implementing stronger authentication methods: user convenience.

Passkeys are particularly useful in scenarios where traditional passwords are vulnerable to attacks. For example, in the corporate environment, where employees often use multiple online services, passkeys can significantly reduce the risk of account compromise. The device-bound nature of passkeys means that even if an employee’s password is stolen, their account remains secure. This is especially important in industries where data breaches can have severe consequences, such as healthcare, finance, and government.