What Is a Teardrop Attack?

This attack works by sending malformed or overlapping fragments of data packets that cause the targeted system to malfunction or crash.

In typical communication over the internet, data is divided into smaller packets for transmission. These packets are then reassembled at the receiving end to reconstruct the original message. However, certain versions of IP implementations in older operating systems had an oversight: They didn’t properly handle overlapping and oversized IP fragments.

In a teardrop attack, an attacker sends IP fragments with intentionally overlapping offsets and payload lengths to exploit a vulnerability. When these malicious fragments reach the intended target system, the system struggles to reassemble them correctly due to a faulty implementation. Consequently, the system becomes overwhelmed and may crash or undergo severe performance degradation.