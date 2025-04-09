At the heart of Avesha’s offering is KubeSlice, a connectivity mesh that allows Kubernetes clusters to talk to one another as if they were local — even across clouds and the edge. With Akamai’s infrastructure, customers can now extend these slices globally, bringing their apps closer to users, wherever they are.



“No matter where the clusters hosting their application are located, we enable developers with connectivity among clusters so they can easily scale the application,” said Peterson.



Avesha also makes it easy to do this at the edge while keeping DevOps workflows simple and developer experiences intuitive. Developers don’t need to think about where services live; they just write apps. KubeSlice ensures those services are reachable, secure, and scalable without any tunneling or heavy DevOps lift.



“Customers can also do more than interconnect clusters and sites. They can use Avesha to reach additional services that aren’t in a cluster and talk to databases that aren't a part of the same cluster, such as a managed service in the cloud,” Peterson continued.



This functionality is key for Akamai customers that are running clusters across geographies or migrating workloads from hyperscalers. KubeSlice bridges those environments, enabling real-time data exchange and simplified workload distribution.