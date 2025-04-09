©2025 Akamai Technologies
Scaling and managing services in Kubernetes environments
Avesha is redefining how modern applications scale and communicate across cloud and edge environments. With its Kubernetes-native suite — including KubeSlice, Smart Scaler, and Elastic GPU Service (EGS) — Avesha enables seamless interconnection, resilient scaling, and cost-efficient orchestration. As an Akamai Qualified Compute Partner, Avesha empowers enterprises to harness the performance and cost advantages of Akamai Cloud for Kubernetes workloads without rewriting code or sacrificing existing cloud investments. The collaboration unlocks powerful new capabilities for Akamai customers that are navigating multicloud, edge, and AI-driven application architectures.
Born from networking, built for Kubernetes
Avesha began with a bold vision: apply decades of networking experience to the emerging challenges of cloud native infrastructure. With Kubernetes at its core, Avesha's tools help organizations orchestrate, scale, and secure applications — from legacy systems to GPU-intensive AI workloads — across hybrid environments.
“We saw Kubernetes as the connective tissue of cloud infrastructure,” explained Eric Peterson, Vice President of Engineering at Avesha. “We then focused on using it to make distributed applications easier to manage, scale, and migrate.”
Seamlessly scaling across edge and cloud with Akamai
With Akamai, Avesha gained a natural partner for scaling its vision across edge and cloud. Avesha’s synergy with Akamai lies in the marriage of application intelligence and infrastructure reach. Akamai’s globally distributed network and edge compute capabilities allow latency-sensitive applications to run closer to users.
“Akamai’s global presence gives us a huge footprint between the base connectivity and the node cluster functionality. And with Avesha running on Akamai Cloud, companies get the application awareness to leverage that global infrastructure,” said Peterson.
By deploying on Akamai Cloud, Avesha gained:
- Global cluster interconnectivity across regions, clouds, and on-prem
- Low-latency distribution via edge compute zones
- Partnership with a highly trusted brand to reinforce enterprise confidence
This fit was matched by a shared vision. Both companies see rising deployment of edge native, performance-sensitive applications and are building the stack to support them. With strong product alignment and common goals around performance, cost-efficiency, and the developer experience, Avesha and Akamai are helping enterprises operate smarter across the cloud continuum.
Enabling seamless cluster interconnectivity
At the heart of Avesha’s offering is KubeSlice, a connectivity mesh that allows Kubernetes clusters to talk to one another as if they were local — even across clouds and the edge. With Akamai’s infrastructure, customers can now extend these slices globally, bringing their apps closer to users, wherever they are.
“No matter where the clusters hosting their application are located, we enable developers with connectivity among clusters so they can easily scale the application,” said Peterson.
Avesha also makes it easy to do this at the edge while keeping DevOps workflows simple and developer experiences intuitive. Developers don’t need to think about where services live; they just write apps. KubeSlice ensures those services are reachable, secure, and scalable without any tunneling or heavy DevOps lift.
“Customers can also do more than interconnect clusters and sites. They can use Avesha to reach additional services that aren’t in a cluster and talk to databases that aren't a part of the same cluster, such as a managed service in the cloud,” Peterson continued.
This functionality is key for Akamai customers that are running clusters across geographies or migrating workloads from hyperscalers. KubeSlice bridges those environments, enabling real-time data exchange and simplified workload distribution.
Delivering smarter scaling and AI-driven orchestration
Scaling Kubernetes workloads — especially GPU-powered AI applications — can be complex and expensive. Avesha addresses this with Smart Scaler, which accurately predicts demand and precisely scales infrastructure and application resources up or down. Combined with Avesha’s EGS, this brings AI-powered optimization to both CPU and GPU workloads.
On Akamai’s infrastructure, this means applications automatically scale up to meet demand — without overprovisioning — and scale down when idle, reducing Kubernetes cloud spend. These capabilities are especially powerful when paired with Akamai’s edge platform.
In addition, AI Inferencing on Akamai Cloud combines cutting-edge technologies with strategic partners like Avesha to build a high-performance, low-latency ecosystem for delivering AI at the edge at scale. By making it possible for customers to only run cloud infrastructure when and where they need it, Avesha helps reduce waste, slash costs, and make interactive AI more accessible to smaller teams.
Driving effortless multicloud and staged migrations
Avesha’s Kubernetes-first design also enables a flexible, staged approach to multicloud adoption. Using KubeSlice, companies can gradually migrate services from other clouds to Akamai without downtime or major rewrites. Workloads continue to function seamlessly even as they're redistributed across clouds, making Akamai an attractive destination for enterprises that are looking to reduce cloud costs or improve performance.
Even during a staged migration process, customers can immediately leverage Akamai’s high-performance and low-cost compute without code changes while retaining hypercloud managed services. In fact, Akamai took advantage of KubeSlice to simply and gradually move workloads from a third-party cloud onto Akamai Cloud without any code changes or downtime.
As Peterson explained, “With Akamai, companies can gain a powerful edge presence. We make it easy to connect, migrate, and scale in that environment.”
A partnership built to grow
Beyond Akamai’s infrastructure and cloud computing services, Avesha recognized a shared commitment to customer success. Akamai’s support, co-selling opportunities, and collaborative development help Avesha bring its solutions to more enterprises, more efficiently. “Akamai actively helps us connect with customers, validate use cases, and co-create new possibilities. That kind of partnership is rare and invaluable,” explained Peterson.
Harnessing this strategic collaboration is a win-win. “With Akamai, we reach the right customers and constantly exchange ideas about what’s next. That alignment helps both companies deliver more value to the market,” Peterson concluded.
About Avesha
Avesha is a pioneer in AI-powered orchestration and scaling solutions, built on Kubernetes and optimized for both CPU and GPU workloads. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and a CNCF Sandbox project, Avesha’s technology — now including intelligent agents — empowers industries like finance, media, and healthcare to run distributed applications at scale with intelligence, efficiency, and control.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.