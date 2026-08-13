EZDRM makes the complex simple with its fully managed service, putting powerful DRM technology in the hands of service operators and content owners. "DRM isn’t just about protection; it’s about saving revenue by fighting global piracy,” said Olga Kornienko, COO and Co-Founder of EZDRM.

Now, its cloud-based DRMaaS is available to all Akamai customers. By leveraging Akamai Cloud — the world’s most distributed cloud computing platform — service operators and content owners can deliver premium content securely and efficiently across multiple devices.

Working hand in hand with Akamai edge encoders and packagers, EZDRM supports lightning-fast, low-latency streaming services. Plus, by optimizing video workflows and putting content closer to end users, it also minimizes potential security risks. “Our edge security solutions enabled by Akamai Cloud allow us to offer cutting-edge solutions for live event streaming,” said Kornienko.