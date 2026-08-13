For more than 20 years, EZDRM has been laser-focused on delivering affordable, user-friendly, and easily integrated digital rights management (DRM) security solutions. Since coining the term DRM as a service (DRMaaS), the company has helped countless organizations enable revenue streams while securing their content and business models. As an Akamai Qualified Compute Partner (QCP), the company upped its game by offering a cloud native DRMaaS solution on Akamai Cloud.
Providing digital rights management as a service
Optimizing streaming for the future
EZDRM makes the complex simple with its fully managed service, putting powerful DRM technology in the hands of service operators and content owners. "DRM isn’t just about protection; it’s about saving revenue by fighting global piracy,” said Olga Kornienko, COO and Co-Founder of EZDRM.
Now, its cloud-based DRMaaS is available to all Akamai customers. By leveraging Akamai Cloud — the world’s most distributed cloud computing platform — service operators and content owners can deliver premium content securely and efficiently across multiple devices.
Working hand in hand with Akamai edge encoders and packagers, EZDRM supports lightning-fast, low-latency streaming services. Plus, by optimizing video workflows and putting content closer to end users, it also minimizes potential security risks. “Our edge security solutions enabled by Akamai Cloud allow us to offer cutting-edge solutions for live event streaming,” said Kornienko.
The advantages of an Akamai partnership
Partnering with Akamai was an easy choice. “Akamai Cloud offers unbeatable scalability and latency,” Kornienko explained. Besides Akamai’s rock-solid reputation and its open standards commitment (which aligns with EZDRM’s anti–lock-in ethos), the partnership offers access to Akamai’s sales force. “We gain insight into new opportunities for growth, where our solution can make a difference,” she continued.
Rapidly responding to customer needs
Globoplay, the largest Brazilian video streaming platform, is just one of the customers benefiting from the EZDRM–Akamai partnership. With more than 22 million monthly users who watched 6 billion hours of content in 2023, Globoplay needed a fast migration from on-prem to SaaS DRM. EZDRM completed the entire migration in just three weeks — beating a tight one-month deadline.
“We were able to quickly spin up Linode [Akamai Cloud] servers on the edge. Instead of bringing a customer live in 200 to 300 milliseconds, we can do it in 50 milliseconds. It’s incredible that we sped up our response time five-fold,” commented Kornienko.
Shaping the future of streaming business models
Looking ahead, EZDRM isn’t stopping at faster response times. With Akamai’s ultra-low latency and globally distributed platform, new business models like real-time betting and remote content delivery are now possible. As Kornienko put it, "Akamai helps us deliver content faster and farther, even in super-remote regions, while adhering to global standards like the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA)."
About EZDRM
EZDRM offers a straightforward, one-stop solution for protecting and monetizing your video content. EZDRM is one of the original companies to make offering DRM services the core of their business. Since coining the term DRM as a Service (DRMaaS), over the last 20+ years they have helped to drive the streaming video business from a technical backwater to the major force driving news and entertainment today. The EZDRM solution is ideal for global secure delivery of live, on-demand, downloadable, and offline video services, eliminating proprietary integration and format concerns. EZDRM is digital rights management — simplified. ezdrm.com
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.