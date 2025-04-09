Fermyon’s founders set out to solve what they saw as core limitations in the first wave of serverless. While platforms like AWS Lambda and Azure Functions offered flexibility, they came with performance trade-offs: long cold starts and latency that slowed the end-user experience. On the flip side, edge native runtimes prioritize speed, but limit developers to lightweight scripts and specific languages like JavaScript.

Fermyon’s vision? The best of both worlds. A robust, multilanguage serverless platform with cold start speeds under a millisecond and the ability to power full-stack apps, AI workloads, and dynamic content at the edge.