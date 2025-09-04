Deloitte does not build cybersecurity tools — it delivers expert services. To offer its clients the best possible protection, the firm turns to leading-edge technology providers like Akamai. “In order to provide more comprehensive services, we look for companies offering the best security technology,” explained André Gargaro, Senior Cyber & Resilience Partner, Deloitte Brazil. “Akamai is certainly one of those companies.”

According to Gargaro, today’s clients increasingly favor streamlined contracts with fewer vendors. A tightly integrated relationship between Deloitte Brazil and Akamai meets this need by delivering an end-to-end security solution: advisory, implementation, cyberthreat mitigation, and breach recovery — all within one collaborative framework.