A trusted alliance for modern threats
In an era of accelerating digital transformation, enterprises face growing cybersecurity challenges. To meet these demands, Deloitte Brazil — a division of this leading global professional services firm — partnered with Akamai, a recognized leader in cybersecurity technology. This collaboration brings together strategic consulting, operational excellence, and advanced solutions like Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. Together, the two companies help organizations contain attacks, recover faster, and build long-term cyber resilience.
Tapping into the partnership advantage
Deloitte does not build cybersecurity tools — it delivers expert services. To offer its clients the best possible protection, the firm turns to leading-edge technology providers like Akamai. “In order to provide more comprehensive services, we look for companies offering the best security technology,” explained André Gargaro, Senior Cyber & Resilience Partner, Deloitte Brazil. “Akamai is certainly one of those companies.”
According to Gargaro, today’s clients increasingly favor streamlined contracts with fewer vendors. A tightly integrated relationship between Deloitte Brazil and Akamai meets this need by delivering an end-to-end security solution: advisory, implementation, cyberthreat mitigation, and breach recovery — all within one collaborative framework.
Coordinated incident response: Contain first, recover fast
When a company is under attack, speed and coordination are critical. Deloitte Brazil provides rapid incident response while Akamai’s solution immediately identifies and isolates the threat. “We use Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to stop the spread by segmenting the network, enabling faster resolution, and limiting damage,” Gargaro noted.
This threat containment grants important operational space, allowing companies to begin recovery while minimizing business disruption. As Gargaro explained, clients are overwhelmed during incidents. “Akamai Guardicore Segmentation offers critical flexibility for recovery by locking down affected areas quickly. Once the barrier is in place, we often uncover other areas of improvement to help the client not only recover, but avoid future incidents,” he continued.
Prevention is the best defense
The partnership also delivers exceptional outcomes when it comes to preventive measures. In one high-profile case, Deloitte Brazil implemented Akamai Guardicore Segmentation at a national oil and gas company to bolster its defenses. By creating a granular segmentation policy, the company reduced the likelihood of being attacked.
In another example, Deloitte Brazil’s work with a major ecommerce platform helped significantly reduce the attack surface and risk of a security breach. With exposure minimized, the client optimized processes by reducing duplicative internal controls — and realized meaningful security gains and operational efficiency.
According to Gargaro, companies that leverage both Deloitte Brazil’s services and Akamai’s technology are better positioned to withstand future attacks. “A company that’s been through this process will be more prepared and resilient,” he explained. “Leadership can operate with greater peace of mind.”
Amplifying impact through technical synergies
A standout benefit of this partnership is the depth of technical expertise both teams bring to the table. “Akamai’s technical team is very knowledgeable and experienced,” said Gargaro. “That knowledge adds enormous value in understanding both the client’s environment and potential threats.”
Beyond the technology, the relationship thrives on shared goals, transparency, and open communication. “What makes this work is the trust at all levels,” Gargaro said. From senior leadership to engineering teams, Deloitte Brazil and Akamai collaborate closely, exchanging ideas, solving complex challenges, and codeveloping tailored cybersecurity solutions for key industries, including banking, energy, and telecom.
Scaling globally on a foundation of trust
The collaboration began in Brazil, but is rapidly growing. Deloitte Brazil and Akamai are already expanding their joint efforts across Latin America and exploring new opportunities in Europe and Asia. One initiative in development focuses on digital transformation for major cities across Brazil, bringing modern cybersecurity to urban infrastructure. Another joint effort is to deploy Akamai API Security at a major European bank to help mitigate risks from API exposures and address regulatory requirements associated with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and Payment Services Directive 3 (PSD3).
“We are building this into a truly global relationship. I recommend that my peers in Deloitte around the world consider Akamai’s solutions in response to the challenges our clients are facing globally,” concluded Gargaro.
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500 and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180-year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at deloitte.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.