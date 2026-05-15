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No company besides Akamai has such highly reliable technology deployed globally. With it, we can support Japanese companies as they expand around the world.Yoshihide Hatakeyama, President and CEO, Macnica Solutions
Providing leading-edge technology
After starting out in semiconductors, Macnica Solutions has evolved into a forward-thinking technology solutions partner delivering cutting-edge products and services that help future-proof leading businesses. Beyond semiconductors, it now offers top-tier electronic devices and network gear, along with the latest in emerging technology. When it was time to expand by providing security and cloud computing services tailored to meet customer demands, Macnica Solutions forged a partnership with Akamai.
Tackling a growing attack surface
As a one-stop solution provider offering cutting-edge network equipment and software, Macnica Solutions supplies many Japanese companies with cybersecurity services and cloud infrastructure. President and CEO Yoshihide Hatakeyama explained, "We work with Japanese companies expanding globally, and needed a partner who could meet their cloud computing and cybersecurity needs, both locally and internationally."
Building on strengths through partnership
To elevate its offerings, Macnica Solutions chose to integrate Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Akamai API Security into its solutions portfolio. Macnica Solutions plans to use these solutions to develop managed services and launch a cloud computing business aimed at solving customer challenges.
"We're blending Akamai's extensive portfolio with our deep security knowledge and experience to deliver top-tier solutions," said Hatakeyama. "Doing so means we’ll strengthen our ability to provide security and cloud integration tailored to our customers’ environments."
Hatakeyama emphasized that Akamai is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of Macnica Solutions’s customers. “Akamai is the only provider that can back Japanese companies expanding globally. By tapping into its vast infrastructure and expertise, we’re significantly boosting the security and reliability of our offerings.”
Protecting against API attacks
APIs are the backbone of nearly every industry — and a prime target for cyberattacks. Akamai’s data reveals a staggering 109% surge in API attacks year over year.
Hatakeyama highlighted the issue: “APIs are everywhere, yet the true risks they pose are often underestimated. If we don’t act fast to expose and eliminate these threats, they could seriously hamper the future of the internet and digital society.”
With Akamai API Security, Macnica Solutions is stepping up its game by offering more robust solutions to protect businesses. “We deliver security monitoring and integration services tailored to our clients' needs, ensuring they can fully leverage tools like Akamai API Security.”
Minimizing attack surfaces with microsegmentation
When it comes to network and application segmentation, traditional methods rely on network-based controls that are tough to manage and often too broad. Enter microsegmentation — a game-changer that decouples security from the underlying infrastructure, making it easier to extend protection and visibility to where it’s needed most. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation adds a level of precision that’s critical in today’s cloud-first world, in which containers and other modern deployments render traditional perimeter security obsolete.
“XDR solutions are great, but detection and response alone can't block every threat,” Hatakeyama explained. “Microsegmentation shines by narrowing down and defining safe zones, ensuring a secure environment right from the start.”
Enhancing experiences further
By leveraging Akamai’s optimized, reliable global cloud infrastructure and secure cloud solutions, Macnica Solutions is primed to help Japanese companies expand worldwide. As it integrates more of Akamai’s cloud-edge technology, Macnica Solutions plans to push the envelope with innovative solutions. “Our goal is to build environments where users can fully harness the unique power of Akamai Cloud to enhance their experiences,” Hatakeyama concluded.
About Macnica Solutions
Macnica Solutions is a service and solutions company that manages the latest technologies comprehensively, with a focus on cybersecurity. Operating across 20 countries and regions worldwide, we leverage the technological expertise and global network developed over more than 50 years to discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies, including AI, IoT, and autonomous driving.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.