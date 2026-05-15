To elevate its offerings, Macnica Solutions chose to integrate Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Akamai API Security into its solutions portfolio. Macnica Solutions plans to use these solutions to develop managed services and launch a cloud computing business aimed at solving customer challenges.

"We're blending Akamai's extensive portfolio with our deep security knowledge and experience to deliver top-tier solutions," said Hatakeyama. "Doing so means we’ll strengthen our ability to provide security and cloud integration tailored to our customers’ environments."

Hatakeyama emphasized that Akamai is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of Macnica Solutions’s customers. “Akamai is the only provider that can back Japanese companies expanding globally. By tapping into its vast infrastructure and expertise, we’re significantly boosting the security and reliability of our offerings.”