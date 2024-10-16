©2025 Akamai Technologies
Our partnership with Akamai improves business for us and our customers, while helping us ensure site and app visitors get the best online experience possible.Jesper Essendrop, CEO, Queue-it
Preventing site and app meltdowns on high-traffic days
Whether you’re offering concert tickets, high-profile promotions, or government services, online slowdowns and crashes can shatter trust — and revenue. That’s where Queue-it steps in. Its leading virtual waiting room services empower organizations to control and capitalize on website and app traffic surges across industries such as ticketing, ecommerce, financial services, media, education, and the public sector. Backed by Akamai’s cutting-edge solutions as a member of the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, Queue-it ensures fair, seamless experiences for 31 billion visitors every year. Akamai customers benefit from this partnership through the ability to seamlessly purchase Queue-it's waiting room solution, which is integrated with Akamai's security, delivery, and compute services.
Making online experiences fair and reliable
Traffic spikes should be an opportunity, not a disaster. But when a site crashes or bots flood an application, real customers and constituents lose out.
Queue-it’s virtual waiting room helps ensure fair and reliable experiences during times of peak demand by controlling the flow of web traffic. It enables organizations to protect key bottlenecks, adjust traffic flow based on how systems are performing, and avoid overprovisioning. During peak demand, visitors get automatically flowed to a branded waiting room with detailed wait information, then get flowed back to the site or app in fair, first in, first out order.
As Queue-it CEO Jesper Essendrop explained, “Organizations spend years building trust with customers and constituents. We help ensure they don’t lose it due to an unexpected infrastructure issue or traffic surge.”
Strengthening a powerful partnership
Queue-it’s market-leading virtual waiting room solution made its partnership with Akamai a natural fit. Queue-it has been a strategic Akamai partner since their 2021 collaboration on Vaccine Edge. This edge-based solution that deployed Akamai EdgeWorkers supported massive demand for COVID-19 vaccination registrations.
Organizations can integrate with Akamai seamlessly via Queue-it’s EdgeWorkers Connector. This improves the online experience by offloading complex application logic and scaling Queue-it’s first come, first served system globally.
Since then, the partnership has continued to thrive, driving innovation and customer success. As Essendrop put it, “Akamai and Queue-it share a DNA and passion for helping big enterprises and organizations excel online.”
Beating bots at scale
Scalpers and bots dominate hype events, using speed and automation to snatch up inventory before real customers get a chance. They flood websites and apps, beat human visitors to checkout, and leave genuine buyers empty-handed.
Because peak traffic hits so suddenly, stopping bots in real time is tough. That’s where Akamai Bot Manager and Akamai Account Protector come in. The combination of Akamai's bot detection capabilities integrated with Queue-it's waiting room provides an incredibly powerful solution that is unparalleled in the market to defend against malicious bots. These tools detect and block malicious bot traffic while safeguarding user accounts from abuse, especially on login pages and checkout pages.
Essendrop explained, “Queue-it acts as a security checkpoint all visitors must pass through to gain access to a website or app. By adding Akamai’s robust bot mitigation to this checkpoint, we can ensure threat actors are blocked before they hit the web application. This joint solution enables organizations to prevent fraudulent logins, account takeover, and high-volume purchases — and ensures only true customers, fans, and constituents get access.”
Scaling smarter with cloud computing
Queue-it is expanding its software as a service (SaaS) platform to run on Akamai’s cloud computing services, supporting end-to-end service for Akamai customers. Beyond tighter integration with Akamai solutions, the move gives Queue-it’s developers greater flexibility. “Akamai cloud computing services make development easy while supporting our multicloud strategy and agile infrastructure,” Essendrop explained.
For Queue-it’s 1,000+ customers, scale and reliability are non-negotiable. The company needs an effective way to support massive traffic surges — and Akamai delivers. As Essendrop said, “Akamai enables us to scale effectively, which helps us offer a robust and reliable solution at scale to our mutual customers.”
The globally distributed nature of Akamai’s cloud computing services is essential. “We serve 31 billion visitors from 172 countries annually on our platform. Our customers and their end users benefit from Akamai’s distributed approach, ensuring smooth experiences wherever they are located,” Essendrop continued.
Delivering real-world impact
Queue-it and Akamai’s technologies, working in tandem, deliver measurable value for large brands and organizations around the globe. According to a Queue-it customer survey:
- 69% saw fewer customer complaints for sales/registrations
- 84% say their customers’ online experience has improved
- 47% of customers say their total revenue increased with Queue-it
One brand that has benefited is Sky Mobile, which took advantage of the integration to thwart bot and volumetric attacks, increase conversions, and accelerate sales on the day of its iPhone launch day.
Reflecting on the value of the Akamai-Queue-it relationship, Essendrop concluded, “Akamai protects life online, and Queue-it powers online trust. Together, we empower organizations to deliver online experiences that are fair, fast, and reliable.”
About Queue-it
Queue-it is the leading developer of virtual waiting room services, empowering 1,000+ organizations worldwide to build and nurture trust with 31+ billion visitors annually by delivering reliable, fair, and transparent online experiences. Queue-it helps some of the world’s biggest governments, retailers, and ticketing companies to capitalize on peak traffic events by preventing website crashes, blocking bots, and mitigating load-induced errors such as overselling. Queue-it is headquartered in Denmark with offices in the United States, Australia, and the Republic of Korea. For more information, please visit queue-it.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.