Application security and development teams need to validate API security controls before deploying to the cloud. Apiiro uses deep code analysis and runtime context to scan an organization’s code base, enrich it with context, and detect all APIs in the code. As a result, developers can prioritize and remediate risks before deploying code to the cloud.

As Idan Plotnik, Apiiro Co-Founder and CEO, explained, “With APIs being developed and released at an exponentially higher rate, the attack surface is continually expanding. It isn’t enough for organizations to protect their APIs in code. Should organizations experience a breach, they want to reduce the mean time to remediation.”