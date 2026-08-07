As an application security posture management (ASPM) platform, Apiiro empowers application security and development teams with the insight they need to securely deliver applications to the cloud. To complete the ecosystem of API protection — from threat discovery and alerts using behavioral analytics to API management and threat remediation — Apiiro partnered with Akamai. Connecting the power of Apiiro’s platform and Akamai’s runtime, API security enabled organizations to seamlessly secure APIs from code to production.
Contextually improving application security
Extending API protection
Application security and development teams need to validate API security controls before deploying to the cloud. Apiiro uses deep code analysis and runtime context to scan an organization’s code base, enrich it with context, and detect all APIs in the code. As a result, developers can prioritize and remediate risks before deploying code to the cloud.
As Idan Plotnik, Apiiro Co-Founder and CEO, explained, “With APIs being developed and released at an exponentially higher rate, the attack surface is continually expanding. It isn’t enough for organizations to protect their APIs in code. Should organizations experience a breach, they want to reduce the mean time to remediation.”
Improving triage
Apiiro used the open API associated with Akamai API Security to give organizations a real-time inventory of APIs in code and runtime while also helping prevent threats from escalating.
The combination of API Security and Apiiro’s platform enabled organizations to tie runtime API risks detected by Akamai to API code. Apiiro provided security teams with full visibility into code context — the root cause, code repository, the specific line of code, and the code owner. In turn, security teams could identify the exact problem that triggered a security alert, saving them from assessing risk alerts. They also didn’t need to identify or contact the responsible developer.
Speeding remediation
Apiiro passed alerts and risk-based context to the relevant code owner, along with actionable remediation advice suggested by API Security. Connecting Apiiro’s deep contextual knowledge of code with insight into API behavior and threats in runtime from API Security helped developers more accurately determine a risk’s likelihood and impact. As a result, they could prioritize business-critical API risks.
According to Plotnik, “The combination of Akamai and Apiiro allows organizations to strategically reduce risk while saving valuable time and satisfying their SLAs.” Security teams spent less time tracking down the right developers and requesting urgent fixes. In addition, developers could more quickly remediate issues with clear insight into API threats.
“By combining insights gleaned from Apiiro’s deep code analysis with the runtime API security insights provided by Akamai API Security, we give customers the context they need to prioritize, remediate, and prevent the API risks that matter,” concluded Plotnik.
About Apiiro
Apiiro empowers application security and development teams from companies like Morgan Stanley, Rakuten, SoFi, and Colgate to unify their application risk visibility, prioritization, assessment, and remediation to save time triaging security findings and fixing real risks so they can deliver secure applications to the cloud. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.