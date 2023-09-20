Akamai Prolexic Now Offers Cloud, On-Prem, and Hybrid DDoS Protection

Akamai and Corero partner to extend Prolexic with on-premises and hybrid DDoS protection

Akamai Prolexic, the industry pioneer in cloud-based DDoS protection, has been one of the most trusted platforms for global enterprises and critical institutions for more than two decades. Similarly, Corero is a globally leading specialist in offering on-premises DDoS protection with its SmartWall One solutions. Corero’s patented mechanisms accurately detect and automatically stop volumetric and state-exhaustion DDoS attacks to prevent downtime.

The strategic partnership between Akamai and Corero brings together two innovative technology platforms to deliver world-class, full line-rate performance to help customers protect their internet-connected assets with the fastest on-premises, cloud, and hybrid DDoS defense.

On-Prem, cloud, or hybrid: Prolexic provides options that best fit your needs

Organizations of all sizes that require robust DDoS defenses can now choose Akamai Prolexic in the way that best fits their business requirements:

Prolexic — cloud-based

Prolexic On-Prem — on-premises protection powered by Corero that provides physical or logical inline and datapath DDoS protection that natively integrates with edge routers to stop attacks at the edge of your network without requiring traffic backhaul

Prolexic Hybrid — combines on-premises with cloud-based protection

Offer DDoS protection as a value-added service

Prolexic On-Prem and Prolexic Hybrid are particularly beneficial for network service providers, hosting and cloud service providers, and businesses offering software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and/or infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions. These businesses can now not only protect their own platforms, but also offer DDoS protection as a value-added service to their customers.

With automated surgical mitigation in less than one second, Prolexic On-Prem and Prolexic Hybrid do not require any manual intervention for more than 98% of the attacks.Those who need fully managed expert services can rely on Akamai’s global Security Operations and Control Center team — a formidable force comprising 225+ experts who are on guard and always available to step in.

Address small and fast attacks locally

A key advantage offered by Prolexic On-Prem is that customers can easily address the vast majority of the small and fast attacks locally without having to transfer traffic to the cloud. At the same time, Prolexic’s cloud offers a safety net that will continue to defend the network against the most sophisticated, volumetric, multi-vector DDoS attacks.

Those businesses that require ultra-low latency DDoS protection — such as data-intensive real-time services, like video conferencing, gaming, voice, or multimedia applications — will benefit significantly from Prolexic On-Prem and Prolexic Hybrid. It’s especially beneficial for such organizations as they’ve been regularly attacked by cybercriminals in the past few years.