Akamai Prevents the Largest DDoS Attack on a U.S. Financial Company

The shock-and-awe attacks continue into 2023

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 19:31 UTC, Akamai Prolexic, our distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) defense platform, successfully detected and prevented the largest DDoS attack directed at one of the biggest and most influential U.S. financial institutions on the Prolexic platform. Cybercriminals used a combination of ACK, PUSH, RESET, and SYN flood attack vectors, peaking at 633.7 gigabits per second (Gbps) and 55.1 million packets per second (Mpps). The attack was sharp but lasted for less than 2 minutes, and was proactively mitigated by our customer’s comprehensive cyberdefense posture.

Over the past 18 months, the Prolexic DDoS protection platform has repeatedly protected customers across Europe and Asia-Pacific from record-breaking DDoS attacks. In September 2022, Akamai successfully detected and mitigated the now-largest DDoS attack ever launched against a European customer on the Prolexic platform, with attack traffic abruptly spiking to 704.8 Mpps in an aggressive attempt to cripple the organization’s business operations. Similarly, in February 2023, Akamai mitigated the largest DDoS attack ever launched against a Prolexic customer based in Asia-Pacific, with attack traffic peaking at 900.1 Gbps and 158.2 Mpps.

Breaking down the attack

Figure 1 showcases the comparative distribution of peacetime traffic and attack traffic for the financial institution. During peacetime, almost all the legitimate traffic for the U.S. company originates from the United States.