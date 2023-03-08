X
Akamai logo
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Akamai Mitigates Record DDoS Attack in Asia-Pacific (900 Gbps)

Craig Sparling

Written by

Craig Sparling

March 08, 2023

Craig Sparling

Written by

Craig Sparling

Craig Sparling is a Product Manager in the Cloud Security business unit. Craig joined Akamai with the acquisition of Prolexic and specializes in attack detection, network monitoring, data visualization, and user interfaces. His passion is working for customers to understand their needs and creating powerful and intuitive solutions that solve their real-world problems.

Following last summer’s record-setting attacks on Europe, the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) threat landscape continues to morph and intensify.

Following last summer’s record-setting attacks on Europe, the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) threat landscape continues to morph and intensify. 

On February 23, 2023, at 10:22 UTC, Akamai mitigated the largest DDoS attack ever launched against a Prolexic customer based in Asia-Pacific (APAC), with attack traffic peaking at 900.1 gigabits per second and 158.2 million packets per second. 

In line with current trends, the attack was intense and short-lived, with most attack traffic bursting during the peak minute of the attack. Traffic patterns returned to normal after only a few minutes (Figure 1).

Traffic patterns returned to normal after only a few minutes (Figure 1). Fig. 1: The attack was intense and short-lived, and was fully pre-mitigated

Distributed across our scrubbing network

The attack was distributed across our scrubbing network, but was most heavily sourced from APAC (Figure 2). No individual scrubbing center saw more than 12% of the total traffic, with the top locations being Hong Kong, Tokyo, São Paulo, Singapore, and Osaka. Forty-eight percent of traffic was in-region. All 26 of our ever-expanding fleet of scrubbing centers saw some amount of attack traffic.

The attack was distributed across our scrubbing network. Fig. 2: The attack was distributed across our scrubbing network, but was most heavily sourced from APAC

Mitigation strategy

Without the right defenses, even a robust, modern network would likely collapse under an assault of this magnitude, making any online business that’s reliant on that connection completely inaccessible. That inaccessibility can jeopardize consumer trust, result in financial loss, and have other serious ramifications.  

To thwart the attack and safeguard our customer, Akamai Prolexic employed its industry-leading combination of platform, people, and processes to pre-mitigate the assault: 

  • Platform: a dedicated defense capacity that scales to several times the size of the largest publicly reported attacks

  • People: more than 225 frontline responders across six global locations with decades of expertise who mitigate the most sophisticated attacks for the world’s largest, most-demanding organizations

  • Process: optimized DDoS incident response plans through custom runbooks, service validation, and operational readiness drills

No collateral damage

There was no collateral damage thanks to our proactive defense posture for this customer.

In the wake of heightened operational risk, having a proven DDoS mitigation strategy is imperative for online businesses to thrive. To stay ahead of the latest threats, employ the following recommendations.

Guidance on minimizing DDoS risk

  • Immediately review and implement Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommendations. 

  • Review critical subnets and IP spaces, and ensure that they have mitigation controls in place.

  • Deploy DDoS security controls in an always-on mitigation posture as a first layer of defense to avoid an emergency integration scenario and to reduce the burden on incident responders. If you don’t have a trusted and proven cloud-based provider, get one now. 

  • Proactively pull together a crisis response team and ensure runbooks and incident response plans are up-to-date: 

    • For example, do you have a runbook to deal with catastrophic events? 

    • Are the contacts within the playbooks updated? A playbook that references outdated tech assets or people who have long left the company isn’t going to help.

Additional information

For additional information on the steps you can take to protect your organization, please check out the following CISA resources:

Learn more
Craig Sparling

Written by

Craig Sparling

March 08, 2023

Craig Sparling

Written by

Craig Sparling

Craig Sparling is a Product Manager in the Cloud Security business unit. Craig joined Akamai with the acquisition of Prolexic and specializes in attack detection, network monitoring, data visualization, and user interfaces. His passion is working for customers to understand their needs and creating powerful and intuitive solutions that solve their real-world problems.

Related Blog Posts

ICAM isn’t just about stopping what’s bad, it’s also about enabling what’s good.
ICAM isn’t just about stopping what’s bad, it’s also about enabling what’s good.
Security

Identity-Centric Security: ICAM as a Mission Advantage

October 03, 2025
Learn how to transform ICAM from compliance to mission advantage with Akamai to boost resilience, trust, and Zero Trust security in government.
by Jacob Abrams and Jim Black
Read more
DNS hijacking can have devastating consequences — from financial losses to eroded trust between your organization and its customers.
DNS hijacking can have devastating consequences — from financial losses to eroded trust between your organization and its customers.
Security

DNS Hijacking 101: How It Happens and What You Can Do to Prevent It

October 01, 2025
DNS hijacking can route your online traffic to harmful sites. Learn how this attack works, the risks it poses, and how to safeguard your network against it.
by Sam Preston
Read more
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
Blogs

Reliable, Compliant APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance

September 24, 2025
Introducing Akamai’s new product that blends proactive testing, expert analysis, and tailored optimization to help APIs stay reliable, responsive, and compliant.
by Leslie Stansbury
Read more