Akamai Mitigates Record DDoS Attack in Asia-Pacific (900 Gbps)

Following last summer’s record-setting attacks on Europe, the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) threat landscape continues to morph and intensify.

On February 23, 2023, at 10:22 UTC, Akamai mitigated the largest DDoS attack ever launched against a Prolexic customer based in Asia-Pacific (APAC), with attack traffic peaking at 900.1 gigabits per second and 158.2 million packets per second.

In line with current trends, the attack was intense and short-lived, with most attack traffic bursting during the peak minute of the attack. Traffic patterns returned to normal after only a few minutes (Figure 1).