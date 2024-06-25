What’s That Scraping Sound? How Web Scraper Bots Erode Ecommerce Profits

As their name suggests, these bots crawl in and scrape all the publicly accessible data and content — think images, product details, pricing information, and inventory availability information — from a website.

This content can be leveraged in a variety of ways. It can be used for competitive analysis, for example, including product prices, discounts, inventory, and product SKU numbers, categories, and descriptions. The legitimate site may also be duplicated as part of a phishing or brand impersonation campaign to undercut prices that take business to the competition.

Less threatening web scrapers can still diminish website performance and drive up compute and server costs by flooding the site with GET requests. Whatever their purpose, scraper bots can decrease revenue, increase IT costs, and erode the customer experience — leaving you at a competitive disadvantage.

We explored this phenomenon — and what ecommerce organizations can do to protect themselves — in a new State of the Internet (SOTI) report, Scraping Away Your Bottom Line: How Web Scrapers Impact Ecommerce.