Move Over, DDoS: It’s the Era of Distributed Denial of Defense (DDoD)

Since 2024, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks have become highly sophisticated.

Multi-vector, multidestination, and AI-powered DDoS attacks probe existing defenses, identify weak points, and then orchestrate attacks that disable the DDoS defense solution — resulting in a distributed denial of defense (DDoD).

Volumetric DDoS attacks, which are simple and often single vector, are easy to mitigate with self-serve, purely autonomous solutions.

Sophisticated DDoS attacks are almost never high in volume. These types of attacks require a mature DDoS defense solution that is complemented by the intelligence of security experts and a strong network security posture.

DDoS defense platforms that share resources and capacity with content delivery networks (CDNs) and other security solutions often fail in the face of sophisticated DDoS attacks.

Network security professionals must benchmark their current security posture against the DDoS defense maturity model and explore ways to elevate their security further.

There is a real divergence happening in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack landscape. On one hand, some vendors are regularly reporting headline-grabbing DDoS attacks that are often simple, single-vector, easy-to-mitigate attacks like UDP floods. Are these attacks high in volumetric terms? Yes, of course!

On the other hand, well-resourced cyberthreat actors are using botnets powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to orchestrate highly sophisticated DDoS attacks. Note the key word: “sophisticated.”

That has been the flavor of modern DDoS attacks. These are often multi-vector, multidestination (multiple IP addresses) DDoS attacks, and they use AI-enabled tools to probe your defenses, identify weak spots, and launch an attack that often disables the DDoS protection solution itself, before taking your digital infrastructure offline.

We have entered the era of distributed denial of defense (DDoD).