现代网络变得越来越复杂，使得安全团队不得不面对快速演进、AI 驱动的侦察与攻击，但这些威胁往往能绕过传统的防御体系。传统安全手段已无法适应当前的环境，导致企业在面对那些在网络中快速横向移动且完全隐匿踪迹的威胁时不堪一击。
重要信息：
击溃快速演进、由 AI 驱动的威胁：安全团队正面临一波利用人工智能技术且危险的新型攻击浪潮，这种攻击会以前所未有的速度在网络中扩散，并且在发掘漏洞的同时彻底隐匿踪迹。
克服传统系统的复杂性并消除人为错误：传统的分段解决方案不适用于现代环境。众所周知，这类解决方案的部署难度很高，极易出现人为错误，且无法有效遏制复杂的网络威胁。
遏制横向移动：Akamai Guardicore Segmentation 利用 AI 技术在工作负载或进程级别直接实施精细的微分段策略。这使得企业能够阻断未经授权的东西向连接，确保即使初始资产已遭到入侵，也能有效防止攻击者在网络内部传播攻击。
利用 AI 赋能的防御体系来抵御由 AI 驱动的威胁：Akamai 平台能够自动发现应用程序行为、解析遥测数据，并智能生成带有置信度评分的精细化策略建议，让每条安全策略都清晰可释。这不仅减少了人工管理工作，还缩短了部署时间。
安全加速 AI 驱动的策略执行：利用持续的安全信号与 AI 生成的策略来划分风险优先级、减少误报，并在不中断当前网络业务的前提下，直接切入微分段强制执行模式。
在创新的同时保障安全：在恶意活动横向传播前，实现即时识别与精准阻断，让企业在不牺牲安全的前提下大胆扩展业务。
Security teams are confronting a wave of new attacks. They move through the network lightning fast, often undetected and fueled by AI. Traditional segmentation was supposed to be the answer to this lateral movement, containing threats and locking down the network.
The problem? It was tough to deploy and filled with manual error-prone processes. It was ill-suited for increasingly complex networks where most businesses still don't fully understand how their assets interact or even what assets they have and what needs protection.
That's leaving organizations unprepared for the AI era.
The solution? Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps to solve both the deployment and the AI problem. It knows traffic, who created it, what it is, and where it's going, down to the most granular levels.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation knows and correlates workflows to understand applications the way developers and operators do, and its continuous assurance leverages other security signals to confirm you're reducing the risks that matters.
That means faster prioritization, fewer false positives, and better security decisions. Our AI-powered policies can then be applied fast with continuous recommendations your team can trust. Move from alert mode to enforcement mode without breaking your network.
Keep threats out, identify anything malicious, and lock it down with AI-powered microsegmentation that keeps up with the pace of innovation so you can safely scale your business.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.
常见问题
大多数企业在运营过程中都存在严重的监测能力不足问题。他们缺少自身实际拥有的数字资产的完整清单，不清楚究竟哪些资产需要保护，也不了解其内部资产之间是如何相互交互的。
这些不足和漏洞会导致各企业在应对 AI 驱动的现代威胁时毫无防备。由于早期的传统分段方法容易出现人为错误并且难以部署，这些监测能力盲区的存在，经常会使恶意活动能够轻易地在那些未被映射的网络分段中横向传播。
与需要繁琐手动配置的传统选项不同，Akamai Guardicore 采用 AI 赋能的策略并会持续提供建议。因此，安全团队能够无缝切换至微分段执行模式，并优先处理真正的风险，而不会中断现有网络的运行或日常业务的运营。
该平台能够在微观层面上追踪流量——识别流量的发起方、具体构成以及最终去向。随后，它会对这些工作流进行关联分析，以便从开发人员和运营人员的角度全面了解应用程序。