Security teams are confronting a wave of new attacks. They move through the network lightning fast, often undetected and fueled by AI. Traditional segmentation was supposed to be the answer to this lateral movement, containing threats and locking down the network.

The problem? It was tough to deploy and filled with manual error-prone processes. It was ill-suited for increasingly complex networks where most businesses still don't fully understand how their assets interact or even what assets they have and what needs protection.

That's leaving organizations unprepared for the AI era.

The solution? Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps to solve both the deployment and the AI problem. It knows traffic, who created it, what it is, and where it's going, down to the most granular levels.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation knows and correlates workflows to understand applications the way developers and operators do, and its continuous assurance leverages other security signals to confirm you're reducing the risks that matters.

That means faster prioritization, fewer false positives, and better security decisions. Our AI-powered policies can then be applied fast with continuous recommendations your team can trust. Move from alert mode to enforcement mode without breaking your network.

Keep threats out, identify anything malicious, and lock it down with AI-powered microsegmentation that keeps up with the pace of innovation so you can safely scale your business.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.