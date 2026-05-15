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How Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Solves AI-Era Risks

Traditional segmentation can’t stop AI-fueled threats. Watch this animated video to see how Akamai uses AI-powered microsegmentation to simplify deployment, contain attacks, and stop advanced threats.

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Key takeaways:

Defeat fast-moving, AI-fueled threats: Security teams face a dangerous new wave of tactics leveraging artificial intelligence to move through networks at unprecedented speeds — while uncovering vulnerabilities and remaining completely undetected.

Overcome legacy complexity and manual errors: Traditional segmentation solutions are ill-suited for the modern landscape. They are notoriously difficult to deploy, highly prone to manual errors, and ineffective at containing sophisticated threats.

Contain lateral movement: Akamai Guardicore Segmentation uses AI to deliver fine-grained microsegmentation policies directly at the workload or process level. This allows organizations to block unauthorized east-west connectivity, which prevents attackers from propagating through the network even if an initial asset is compromised.

Defend against AI-fueled threats with AI-powered defense: Akamai’s platform automatically discovers application behaviors, interprets telemetry, and generates explainable policy recommendations with confidence scoring. This reduces manual administrative effort and shortens rollout times.

Accelerate AI-powered enforcement safely: Utilize continuous security signals and AI-generated policies to prioritize risks, reduce false positives, and move straight into microsegmentation enforcement mode without disrupting active network operations.

Scale safely at the pace of innovation: By instantly identifying and locking down malicious activity before it can spread laterally, your organization can boldly scale its business without sacrificing security.

Security teams are confronting a wave of new attacks. They move through the network lightning fast, often undetected and fueled by AI. Traditional segmentation was supposed to be the answer to this lateral movement, containing threats and locking down the network.

The problem? It was tough to deploy and filled with manual error-prone processes. It was ill-suited for increasingly complex networks where most businesses still don't fully understand how their assets interact or even what assets they have and what needs protection.

That's leaving organizations unprepared for the AI era.

The solution? Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps to solve both the deployment and the AI problem. It knows traffic, who created it, what it is, and where it's going, down to the most granular levels.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation knows and correlates workflows to understand applications the way developers and operators do, and its continuous assurance leverages other security signals to confirm you're reducing the risks that matters.

That means faster prioritization, fewer false positives, and better security decisions. Our AI-powered policies can then be applied fast with continuous recommendations your team can trust. Move from alert mode to enforcement mode without breaking your network.

Keep threats out, identify anything malicious, and lock it down with AI-powered microsegmentation that keeps up with the pace of innovation so you can safely scale your business.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Modern networks have become increasingly complex, leaving security teams to face fast-moving, AI-fueled reconnaissance and attacks that bypass traditional defenses. Legacy security methods are ill-suited for this landscape, leaving organizations vulnerable to threats that move through networks rapidly and remain undetected.

Most businesses operate with severe visibility gaps. They lack a complete inventory of what digital assets they actually possess, do not know what specifically requires protection, and do not understand how their internal assets interact with one another.

These gaps leave organizations entirely unprepared for modern, AI-backed threats. Because older traditional segmentation methods are prone to manual errors and difficult to deploy, these visibility blind spots mean malicious activity can easily spread laterally across unmapped network segments.

Unlike legacy options that require tedious manual configurations, Akamai Guardicore uses AI-powered policies and continuous recommendations. This allows security teams to seamlessly shift to a microsegmentation enforcement mode and prioritize real risks without disrupting the active network or daily business operations.

The platform tracks traffic at a microscopic level — identifying who created the traffic, what it consists of, and its ultimate destination. It then correlates these workflows to build a comprehensive understanding of applications from the perspective of both developers and operators.