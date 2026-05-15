Defeat fast-moving, AI-fueled threats: Security teams face a dangerous new wave of tactics leveraging artificial intelligence to move through networks at unprecedented speeds — while uncovering vulnerabilities and remaining completely undetected.

Overcome legacy complexity and manual errors: Traditional segmentation solutions are ill-suited for the modern landscape. They are notoriously difficult to deploy, highly prone to manual errors, and ineffective at containing sophisticated threats.

Contain lateral movement: Akamai Guardicore Segmentation uses AI to deliver fine-grained microsegmentation policies directly at the workload or process level. This allows organizations to block unauthorized east-west connectivity, which prevents attackers from propagating through the network even if an initial asset is compromised.

Defend against AI-fueled threats with AI-powered defense: Akamai’s platform automatically discovers application behaviors, interprets telemetry, and generates explainable policy recommendations with confidence scoring. This reduces manual administrative effort and shortens rollout times.

Accelerate AI-powered enforcement safely: Utilize continuous security signals and AI-generated policies to prioritize risks, reduce false positives, and move straight into microsegmentation enforcement mode without disrupting active network operations.

Scale safely at the pace of innovation: By instantly identifying and locking down malicious activity before it can spread laterally, your organization can boldly scale its business without sacrificing security.