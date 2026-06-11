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Violent Threatening Harassing Content

Publicly exposed services or ports can be exploited, creating vulnerabilities—e.g., DNS resolvers, SMB, Redis, Portmapper, LDAP.

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Description of Violent, Threatening or Harassing Content

Violent Threats and Harassment

These reports are utilized in cases that there are imminent threats to one’s safety. Please be as specific as possible when submitting your request. For example, if it’s occurring at a website, please provide us with the specific link and cite the specific content in question. If an activity is occurring on a separate platform, please let us know how you were able to determine that the activity originated from Linode. In addition to filing this report with us, we suggest contacting law enforcement if there is a direct threat to someone’s safety.

Our Acceptable Use Policy can be found here.

All information submitted in this report may be supplied by Linode to the applicable customer(s) during the course of our investigation. Please note that we will not share your personal information when passing on your report for this type of abuse.

Provide up to 25 IP addresses, one per line. If an IP address is obfuscated behind a service (e.g. Cloudflare), please reference the obfuscated IP address. If multiple IP addresses are reported, the entirety of the logs provided will be sent to the owners of all of the IP addresses referenced.

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