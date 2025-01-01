What is a service mesh?

Microservices are a modern approach to software application architecture where an application is split into loosely coupled smaller components, known as “services.” Collectively, these microservices provide the overall application functionality. This approach stands in contrast to the traditional “monolithic” application architecture that combines all functionality into a single piece of software.

Netflix is a well-known example of microservices. A decade ago, Netflix was one unified and gigantic software application. Every feature of Netflix resided inside a single massive codebase. The problem with this was that modifying one part of the app meant redeploying the entire thing — not a desirable situation for a busy and commercially significant piece of software.

After migrating to a microservices architecture, each area of Netflix — from content management to account management, players, and so forth — exists as its own microservice. Actually, if we want to get really granular here, each one of these areas consists of multiple microservices. Developers can work on each microservice in isolation. They can change them, scale them, or reconfigure them without concern for their impact on other microservices. In theory, if one microservice fails, it does not bring the rest of the application down with it (though there are outlier scenarios).