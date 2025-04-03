What Is Cloud Computing Security?

Cloud security is the security measures, controls, and policies that organizations establish to protect cloud infrastructure applications, and data. It ensures the availability, confidentiality, and integrity of data stored in cloud environments, and blocks cyberattacks and threat actors from gaining unauthorized access to IT environments. Cloud security solutions offer protection for all types of cloud services, including hybrid cloud, multicloud, private cloud, and public cloud services. These include common service models such as software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS) offerings.

An organization’s cloud environments are business-critical assets that must be protected from a wide range of security risks. Cloud storage often holds highly sensitive customer data, financial information, and intellectual property. Cloud-based apps and infrastructure are crucial to business operations and employee productivity. Consequently, any security breaches or unauthorized access to data can lead to significant financial losses, damage to reputation, and regulatory penalties.