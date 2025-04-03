What Is Cloud Computing Security?

Cloud computing security involves protecting cloud-based data, applications, and infrastructure from cyberthreats, unauthorized access, and data breaches using a combination of technologies, policies, and controls.
As organizations migrate more data, applications, and infrastructure to the cloud, cloud computing security has become a critical priority for IT and security teams. From data breaches and ransomware to DDoS attacks and malicious insiders, the threats directed at cloud environments are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated. Effective cloud computing security protects cloud data, users, and organizations from cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and data breaches while ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations and industry standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS.
The importance of cloud computing security
Cloud security is the security measures, controls, and policies that organizations establish to protect cloud infrastructure applications, and data. It ensures the availability, confidentiality, and integrity of data stored in cloud environments, and blocks cyberattacks and threat actors from gaining unauthorized access to IT environments. Cloud security solutions offer protection for all types of cloud services, including hybrid cloud, multicloud, private cloud, and public cloud services. These include common service models such as software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS) offerings.
An organization’s cloud environments are business-critical assets that must be protected from a wide range of security risks. Cloud storage often holds highly sensitive customer data, financial information, and intellectual property. Cloud-based apps and infrastructure are crucial to business operations and employee productivity. Consequently, any security breaches or unauthorized access to data can lead to significant financial losses, damage to reputation, and regulatory penalties.
Threats to cloud security
Most threats to cloud environments fall into the following categories:
- Cyberattacks: Cyberthreats like malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks frequently target cloud resources.
- Data breaches: When attackers gain unauthorized access to cloud environments, they may steal data, drain funds from accounts, and launch additional cyberattacks.
- Denial of service (DoS): DoS and distributed DoS (DDoS) attacks cause cloud applications, services, and resources to become slow or to crash by overwhelming them with illegitimate traffic and requests.
- Insider threats: Malicious actions by employees or contractors who have access to cloud systems can lead to data leaks and abuse, jeopardizing cloud computing security.
- Security misconfigurations: When the security controls for cloud resources are not properly configured by IT teams, it can leave the door open to a wide range of attacks.
- API vulnerabilities: Attackers may exploit weaknesses in APIs (application programming interfaces) to gain unauthorized access to cloud resources.
- Account hijacking: Attackers frequently use techniques like phishing and credential stuffing to take control of user accounts.
- Human error: Research suggests that most cloud computing security failures are the result of actions by users such as visiting a malicious website, sharing login credentials, succumbing to a phishing attack, or failing to practice good cybersecurity hygiene.
How cloud computing security works
To improve cloud computing security, IT teams should deploy multiple layers of security services and technologies to protect data, control access, mitigate vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, and monitor for potential cyberattacks.
- Data encryption: To enhance data protection, IT teams must encrypt data at rest and in transit to help prevent cybercriminals from gaining unauthorized access to sensitive data.
- Access control: Strong identity and access management (IAM) solutions control who has access to cloud services. Requiring multiple forms of authentication, for example, adds extra layers of security to prevent unauthorized access.
- Monitoring and controlling traffic: Security teams can deploy technologies like firewalls or advanced segmentation solutions to monitor and control incoming and outgoing network traffic based on security policies.
- Vulnerability management: IT teams must continuously scan for potential vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and applications, and regularly apply patches and updates to mitigate known vulnerabilities.
- Security monitoring and incident response: Continuous monitoring enables IT teams to quickly spot suspicious activity and security breaches, accelerating incident response and remediation.
- Compliance and auditing: Regular audits of cloud environments help to ensure compliance with internal security policies as well as industry regulations.
- A Zero Trust approach: Security based on Zero Trust requires users, applications, and devices to be authenticated and authorized on each request for access to cloud resources. When granting permissions, Zero Trust also practices least privilege, where entities are only allowed access to the very minimum amount of resources required to perform a job or task. These Zero Trust practices help to prevent unauthorized access and to minimize the damage from successful attacks by preventing lateral movement.
Cloud computing security solutions
Technologies for cloud computing security include:
- Identity and access management (IAM) solutions: IAM solutions manage and control user access to cloud resources. They ensure that the right individuals have the appropriate access to resources by providing authentication, authorization, and user management capabilities.
- Data loss prevention (DLP): DLP technologies help prevent unauthorized access and exfiltration of sensitive data. They monitor, detect, and block sensitive data from being transmitted or accessed inappropriately.
- Security information and event management (SIEM): SIEM systems aggregate and analyze security event data from various sources to identify and respond to potential security threats. They provide real-time monitoring, incident detection, and logging capabilities, enabling organizations to detect and respond to security incidents promptly.
- Multi-factor authentication (MFA): MFA enhances security by requiring multiple forms of verification before granting access to resources. This typically includes something the user knows (password), something the user has (security token), and something the user is (biometric verification). MFA reduces the risk of unauthorized access due to compromised credentials.
- Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR): BCDR solutions ensure that an organization can maintain operations and quickly recover from disruptions, such as natural disasters or cyberattacks. These solutions involve data backup, replication, and failover mechanisms to protect critical systems and data.
- Cloud access security brokers (CASBs): CASBs act as intermediaries between cloud service users and providers, enforcing security policies and providing visibility into cloud application usage. They help organizations monitor and control data across various cloud services, ensuring compliance and data security.
- Web application firewalls (WAFs): WAFs protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the internet. They defend against common web-based attacks, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other OWASP Top 10 threats.
- Cloud workload protection (CWP): CWP solutions, which can include microsegmentation solutions, provide security for workloads running in cloud environments, including virtual machines, containers, and serverless functions. They offer capabilities like vulnerability management, compliance enforcement, and threat detection.
- Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS): IDPS technologies monitor network and system activities for malicious activities or policy violations. They can detect and potentially prevent intrusions by analyzing network traffic and system behavior.
- Virtual private networks (VPNs): VPNs create secure, encrypted connections over the internet, allowing remote users to access cloud resources securely. They ensure that data transmitted between the user and the cloud environment is protected from eavesdropping and interception.
Challenges to cloud computing security
IT and security teams must overcome significant security challenges when protecting cloud environments:
- Lack of visibility: Many organizations use multiple cloud service providers, making it more difficult for IT teams to maintain 100% visibility across the entire cloud footprint. This can create areas of vulnerability and security gaps that may be exploited by hackers.
- Shadow IT: Bring your own device (BYOD) policies and uncontrolled access to commercial cloud services often result in cloud resources and instances that are not managed by IT teams, creating significant security issues.
- Compliance issues: Complying with regulatory frameworks like HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS is more complicated when IT teams lack complete control and visibility of their cloud resources.
- Large attack surface: The immense scalability of cloud resources can result in a much larger attack surface. When cloud ingress ports are poorly secured, this can create significant security issues and easy opportunities for threat actors.
- Dynamic workloads: Cloud assets are frequently provisioned and decommissioned quickly to manage rapidly changing workloads. Traditional security tools are ineffective at enforcing policy in this type of dynamic environment.
- Complex environments: Hybrid cloud environments that combine multiple public cloud providers, private clouds, and on-premises data centers make it more difficult for IT and security teams to consistently enforce policy throughout the digital ecosystem.
- Shared security responsibilities: Most providers operate with a shared responsibility model for cloud computing security. Under this model, providers are responsible for safeguarding cloud infrastructure, while customers must manage access control, encryption, and protection of cloud-based data assets. A lack of clarity around these responsibilities can result in a less secure security posture.
Frequently Asked Questions
Public clouds are owned and operated by third-party cloud service providers (CSPs) and are shared among multiple customers. These include providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Private clouds are dedicated to a single organization and can be hosted on-premises or by a CSP. Hybrid clouds combine public and private clouds, allowing organizations to leverage the benefits of both. Private and hybrid clouds offer more control over security, while public clouds rely more on the CSP’s security measures.
Encryption is essential for protecting data stored in the cloud from unauthorized access. Data should be encrypted both at rest (when stored) and in transit (when transmitted over networks). Proper key management is crucial to ensure the security of encrypted data.
