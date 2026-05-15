What Is the Client/Server Model?

This model is the basis for cloud computing, and it is what enables developers to scale infrastructure up or down with minimal downtime or deploy applications in close proximity to end users.

Here’s how client/server architecture works.

A client is an application that runs on a device like your laptop or smartphone. A server is a device that provides services to the client. The client and server communicate over a network, and the client sends requests for data or services to the server, which then processes the requests and sends the data or services back to the client.

For example, if you have a Gmail account, all of your emails are stored in Google Cloud, and you connect to their web server through the internet from your computer. The client is our computer, which makes a request for our email through the internet. The request then goes to the email server located in Google Cloud. Google will fetch the emails and send the response back to your computer so you can read your email.