What Is the Client/Server Model?

Yes, client/server architecture is a fundamental part of cloud computing. In cloud computing, the resources in the cloud act as the server that provides resources and services, and the users’ devices act as clients that access these resources. This architecture enables the scalable and on-demand service model characteristic of cloud computing.
Cloud computing is a model in which a third party enables you to deliver on-demand computing resources over the internet. Instead of managing hardware and software infrastructure, you can access computing resources like virtual machines and storage via a cloud provider. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the client/server model, a fundamental concept in cloud computing.
In client/server architecture:
- A client request is sent to a server over a computer network
- The server processes the user request
- The server sends a response back to the client
This model is the basis for cloud computing, and it is what enables developers to scale infrastructure up or down with minimal downtime or deploy applications in close proximity to end users.
Here’s how client/server architecture works.
A client is an application that runs on a device like your laptop or smartphone. A server is a device that provides services to the client. The client and server communicate over a network, and the client sends requests for data or services to the server, which then processes the requests and sends the data or services back to the client.
For example, if you have a Gmail account, all of your emails are stored in Google Cloud, and you connect to their web server through the internet from your computer. The client is our computer, which makes a request for our email through the internet. The request then goes to the email server located in Google Cloud. Google will fetch the emails and send the response back to your computer so you can read your email.
The client/server model is used to access cloud services, like computing power, storage, and applications. Clients can be anything from web browsers to mobile apps. Servers can be virtual machines, containers, or serverless functions.
Limitations
While a client/server network has many benefits, it has some limitations that can affect its performance, particularly during high-traffic or high-demand periods. One of the most significant limitations of client/server architecture is that a database server can get overloaded with requests from clients, which can cause the server side to slow down or even crash, resulting in downtime or errors. If you use a serverless model, however, traffic can be rerouted to avoid overload.
Build the skills to succeed in cloud computing by taking our Introduction to Cloud Computing certification course.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
An example of a client and server is a web browser (client) requesting a web page from a website’s server. The server processes the request and sends back the web page, which the browser then displays to the user.
The client/server model refers to a basic concept in networking where the client is a device or software that requests information or services, and the server is the device or software that provides the information or services. This model is foundational for understanding how data exchanges occur over a network.
The components of a client/server network include:
- Clients: Devices or software applications that request and use services
- Servers: Devices or software applications that provide services or resources
- Network infrastructure: Components like routers, switches, and cabling that connect clients and servers
- Software applications: Programs that run on both clients and servers to facilitate communication and the delivery of services
In client/server computing, a client sends a request to a server over a network. The server processes the request, performs the necessary actions (such as retrieving data or running a program), and then sends a response back to the client. This model allows multiple clients to interact with the same server or set of servers, enabling centralized data management and application services.
No, a client/server network does not require a specific operating system. Clients and servers can run on various operating systems (like Windows, macOS, or Linux), depending on the requirements of the software they are running. The key is that the client and server software are compatible with each other and can communicate over the network, regardless of the underlying OS.
Why customers choose Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.