What Is a Large Language Model?

A large language model (LLM) is a type of AI model designed to understand and generate human language. Built using neural networks — specifically networks with a transformer architecture — LLMs are trained on vast datasets of text. They learn patterns, structures, and meanings in natural language, enabling them to perform a variety of language-based tasks such as summarization, text generation, and sentiment analysis. Some of the most well-known examples of LLMs include OpenAI’s GPT-4 and GPT-5, Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, and Microsoft’s Copilot.