What is an On-path Attacker?

There exist two primary categories of on-path attackers: passive and active. A passive on-path attacker simply monitors the communication without altering or manipulating it. Their objective is to collect confidential data, such as login credentials, financial information, or personal data, for malicious purposes such as identity theft or fraud.

In contrast, active attackers who are on the path of communication not only monitor it, but also have the ability to change it in real time. They possess greater power over the information being sent and can modify messages or redirect them to a desired location. These types of attacks may utilize methods such as man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks or DNS spoofing.