What Is API Management?

To understand the benefits of API management, it helps to know the goals that IT organizations set for API management. Companies that develop and deploy APIs do so to enable broad, flexible application integration and related capabilities. They want the business benefits that arise from their investment in APIs. This invariably means wanting APIs that perform as expected and cause few security problems. In practical terms, this means governing their APIs.

One of the main benefits of API management, therefore, is the ability to operationalize any number of API governance and security policies. For example, if there is a corporate policy mandating the protection of personally identifiable information (PII), which is often a regulatory requirement, then API governance should ensure that any API that handles PII will do so with adequate protections in place, such as encryption.

API management offers the further benefit of API monetization. Some organizations look at APIs as products, rather than just bits of technology. They do this because an API may represent something of value to a paying customer. For example, if an API allows access to a stock market trading algorithm, investors might pay to use it. The API management platform can facilitate the usage agreement and related transactions.

API analytics, a subset of API management, give API owners insights into how well their APIs are performing. It provides data and reporting that shows if APIs are producing data of expected quality and responding to API requests in accordance with SLAs.

Agility is a further benefit of well-executed API management. The faster an organization can connect its applications and data sources to business partners and customers, the more agile it will be in the marketplace. Such agility is a tangible, desirable business outcome that is not easily achieved without API management.

The other benefits of API management have to do with efficiency. An effective API management tool, for instance, will make it possible to automate the many labor-intensive processes required to build and manage an API throughout its lifecycle. It will enable the automation of API provisioning and configuration, as well as API endpoint management and monitoring.

The API management tool generally sets up an API directory and developer portal, so developers and other stakeholders can quickly discover the APIs they need. This might also include a searchable repository of API documentation and any relevant legal agreements and SLAs.