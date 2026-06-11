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Soluzioni per il settore scientifico-sanitario

Migliorate i risultati clinici e aziendali con un livello superiore di scalabilità, affidabilità e sicurezza

Parla con un esperto
Doctor in blue scrubs holding a notebook.

L'innovazione con il giusto partner

Nel settore sanitario, si discute sempre di accessibilità e velocità nella delivery dei servizi. E quando si tratta di tecnologia, si discute sempre della stessa cosa. La vostra organizzazione si basa su tempi di attività costanti ed experience coerenti sia per gli operatori sanitari che per i pazienti, mentre la protezione dei dati dei pazienti è sempre più complessa con l'evolversi dei criminali, il tutto nel rispetto di rigorosi requisiti normativi. Akamai è pronta a collaborare con voi per aiutarvi a realizzare i migliori risultati clinici e finanziari.

Ottimizzate l'assistenza sanitaria e la sicurezza dei pazienti con dati migliori

Garantite la continuità e la sicurezza degli accessi ovunque

Riducete i rischi e la complessità, offrendo, al contempo, experience affidabili e coerenti nel rispetto dei requisiti di conformità previsti, come l'HIPAA.

Proteggete la rete e difendetevi dai malware

Proteggete i dati dei pazienti e le informazioni personali da phishing, ransomware e atti criminali.

Scalabilità efficiente e intelligente

Sfruttate la potenza del cloud per scalare la vostra azienda sanitaria, potenziare l'interoperabilità e controllare i costi.

Il settore sanitario al microscopio: attacchi incentrati su applicazioni e API

Le nuove tendenze degli attacchi includono attacchi alle API contro il settore sanitario privato, attacchi DDoS contro il settore farmaceutico e sfide critiche per tutti i settori.

Scarica il rapporto

A sostegno e protezione dell'intero ecosistema sanitario c'è sempre Akamai

Che si tratti di intelligenza artificiale, assistenza virtuale o hosting su cloud, comprendiamo i fattori trainanti alla base di ogni settore scientifico-sanitario specializzato. Scoprite in che modo le nostre soluzioni non solo affrontano le sfide di oggi, ma supportano pienamente i progressi di domani.

Provider

I vostri obiettivi sono: garantire la sicurezza dei pazienti e dei loro dati, soddisfare i requisiti normativi e migliorare la vostra strategia di trasformazione digitale.

Leggi il white paper

Compagnie di assicurazione

Risparmiare sui costi. Salvare la vita dei pazienti. Il settore sanitario è complesso e richiede alle compagnie di assicurazione come la vostra di rimanere sempre all'avanguardia.

Leggi il white paper

Settore scientifico e farmaceutico

La cura e la prevenzione delle malattie sono operazioni complesse e diverse proprio come i vostri modelli aziendali e le vostre esigenze tecnologiche.

Leggi il white paper

IT del settore sanitario

Dalle cartelle cliniche elettroniche ai dispositivi indossabili e oltre, i vostri strumenti tecnologici promuovono l'innovazione in tutte le parti dell'ecosistema sanitario.

Leggi il white paper

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

"Nel complesso, la mia esperienza con Akamai API Security è stata positiva. La piattaforma offre costantemente solide funzionalità di sicurezza, performance affidabili ed è scalabile".

- Cybersecurity Project Manager nel settore sanitario e delle biotecnologie

Leggi la revisione paritaria

Storie dei clienti

Azienda leader del settore sanitario

Collaborando con Akamai, questa importante azienda sanitaria in India ha protetto i dati dei pazienti su vasta scala dalle minacce alle API vulnerabili.

Leggi le storie dei clienti

Novant Health

Individuazione e mitigazione dei rischi per le API con funzioni di visibilità, protezione dei dati ed esecuzione dei test "shift-left".

Leggi le storie dei clienti

Un'azienda sanitaria statunitense

I suoi ingegneri di rete hanno usato la visibilità sul livello 7 e policy intelligenti tramite la microsegmentazione per ridurre i rischi informatici.

Leggi le storie dei clienti

"Poiché Akamai ci offre chiarezza, protezione e controllo, possiamo concentrarci sull'esperienza del paziente anziché sulla complessità dell'infrastruttura".

- Vicepresidente e CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)

Visualizzate le storie dei clienti
Casi di utilizzo nel settore scientifico-sanitario

Protezione dell'infrastruttura

Rafforzate la vostra infrastruttura per prevenire problemi di downtime causati da attacchi informatici e violazioni di dati.

Prodotti

Protezione dagli attacchi DDoS

L'avanzata mitigazione degli attacchi DDoS protegge i nostri data center, contribuendo a respingere gli attacchi alla vostra infrastruttura.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Rilevate le violazioni e rafforzate i vostri sistemi di difesa dai ransomware applicando una segmentazione granulare e definita dal software.

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DNS Manager

Un'interfaccia completa all'interno del nostro Cloud Manager che vi offre una supervisione completa dei record DNS.

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Application Load Balancer Cloudlet

Ottimizzate le performance e la disponibilità delle app grazie al bilanciamento del carico rapido e affidabile.

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Protezione dell'organizzazione

Tenete al sicuro i vostri dipendenti, utenti e dati tra lavoratori remoti e terze parti.

Prodotti

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Rilevate le violazioni e rafforzate i vostri sistemi di difesa dai ransomware applicando una segmentazione granulare e definita dal software.

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Akamai MFA

Mitigate gli attacchi per il controllo degli account dei dipendenti con l'autenticazione multifattore anti-phishing basata sugli standard FIDO2.

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Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Rilevate e bloccate in modo proattivo attacchi di esfiltrazione dei dati, malware, ransomware e phishing.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate l'accesso a livello di rete e offrite un accesso granulare alle applicazioni in base alle identità e al contesto.

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App e API sicure

Proteggete le interazioni digitali con famiglie e pazienti garantendo il 100% della disponibilità.

Prodotti

API Security

Rilevate, monitorate e controllate tutte le API e le loro attività mediante le analisi in tempo reale per rispondere a minacce e violazioni.

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App & API Protector

Proteggete le applicazioni e le API sull'edge con una soluzione per la sicurezza leader del settore.

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Bot Manager

Una gestione avanzata dei bot progettata per rilevare e mitigare gli avanzati bot dannosi, consentendo, al tempo stesso, l'accesso ai bot legittimi.

Visualizzate i dettagli sul prodotto

Ottimizzazione di cloud computing e performance

Utilizzate le piattaforme per il cloud e l'Edge Computing per semplificare la migrazione nel cloud e i workflow.

Prodotti

Akamai Cloud

Servizi cloud di computing, storage, networking, database e gestione dei container.

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EdgeWorkers

Eseguite le funzioni JavaScript sull'edge per ottimizzare le performance del sito e personalizzare le web experience.

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Ion

Assicurate una user experience del vostro sito web migliorata e affidabile, in modo dinamico e scalabile.

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Image & Video Manager

Migliorate le experience digitali con l'ottimizzazione intelligente di immagini e video per ogni utente su qualsiasi dispositivo.

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Global Traffic Management

Ottimizzate le performance delle app ed evitate le interruzioni con un bilanciamento del carico intelligente.

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mPulse

Misurate l'impatto aziendale sulle user experience effettive in tempo reale.

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Domande?

Noi abbiamo la soluzione ai vostri problemi. Contattate oggi stesso gli esperti di Akamai per un riesame personalizzato del vostro approccio alla sicurezza, al cloud o alle performance.

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