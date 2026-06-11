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Cloud Manager
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Control Center
Gerencie seus serviços de segurança e entrega

Soluções para Saúde e Ciências da Vida

Obtenha melhores resultados comerciais e clínicos com maior escala, confiabilidade e segurança

Fale com um especialista
Doctor in blue scrubs holding a notebook.

Inove com o parceiro certo

As conversas sobre saúde são sobre acessibilidade e velocidade de entrega. Quando se trata de tecnologia, as conversas são as mesmas. Sua organização depende de tempo de atividade contínuo e de uma experiência consistente para equipes de atendimento e pacientes. Enquanto isso, a proteção de dados de pacientes está se tornando mais complexa à medida que os agentes de ameaças evoluem, tudo sob requisitos regulatórios rigorosos. A Akamai pode ajudar a obter os melhores resultados clínicos e financeiros.

Forneça um atendimento melhor e aumente a segurança, com dados melhores

Forneça continuidade e acesso seguro, em qualquer lugar

Reduza riscos e complexidade enquanto proporciona uma experiência confiável e consistente, sem prejudicar requisitos de conformidade como o HIPAA.

Defenda sua rede e proteja-se contra malware

Mantenha os dados PII e do paciente protegidos, longe de phishing, ransomware e agentes maliciosos.

Dimensione de forma inteligente e eficiente

Aproveite o poder da nuvem para dimensionar sua organização de saúde, aprimorar a interoperabilidade e controlar os custos.

Análise aprofundada do setor de saúde: Ataques se concentram em aplicativos e APIs

As novas tendências de ataque incluem ataques a APIs contra entidades pagadoras, ataques de DDoS contra empresas farmacêuticas e desafios críticos globais.

Baixe o relatório

A Akamai impulsiona e protege todo o ecossistema de saúde

Seja IA, atendimento virtual ou cloud hosting, entendemos os fatores específicos que impulsionam cada área de healthcare e life sciences. Saiba como nossas soluções não apenas estão à altura dos desafios atuais, mas também fomentam o sucesso de amanhã.

Fornecedores

Você deseja manter os pacientes e seus dados seguros, atender aos requisitos regulatórios e desenvolver sua estratégia de transformação digital.

Leia o white paper

Pagadores

Economia de custos. Vidas salvas. O setor de saúde é um negócio complicado que exige que seguradoras como você permaneçam na vanguarda.

Leia o white paper

Produtos farmacêuticos e ciências biológicas

As doenças que você trata e evita são tão complexas e diversificadas quanto seus modelos de negócios e necessidades tecnológicas.

Leia o white paper

IT de saúde

De EHRs a vestíveis e muito mais, sua tecnologia impulsiona a inovação em cada parte do ecossistema de saúde.

Leia o white paper

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

"No geral, minha experiência com o Akamai API Security é positiva. A plataforma fornece consistentemente recursos avançados de segurança, desempenho confiável e é escalável."

— Gerente de Projetos de Cibersegurança no setor de saúde e biotecnologia

Leia a revisão de pares

Histórias de clientes

Líder do setor de saúde

Ao optar pela Akamai, uma grande provedora de serviços de saúde da Índia garantiu a proteção dos dados de pacientes em larga escala contra ameaças a APIs vulneráveis.

Leia a história do cliente

Novant Health

Encontrar e atenuar riscos de APIs com visibilidade, proteção de dados e testes "shift-left".

Leia a história do cliente

Empresa de serviços de saúde dos EUA

Engenheiros de rede usaram visibilidade de camada 7 e políticas inteligentes via microssegmentação para reduzir os riscos cibernéticos.

Leia a história do cliente

“Porque a Akamai nos dá clareza, proteção e controle, podemos focar na experiência do paciente em vez da complexidade da infraestrutura.”

— Vice-presidente e diretor de segurança de informações

Veja a história do cliente
Casos de uso no setor de saúde e ciências biológicas

Proteja sua infraestrutura

Fortaleça sua infraestrutura primeiro para evitar o tempo de inatividade de ataques cibernéticos e violações de dados.

Produtos

DDoS Protection

A atenuação de DDoS avançada protege nossos data centers, o que ajuda a impedir ataques em sua infraestrutura.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detecte violações e proteja-se contra ransomware aplicando segmentação granular definida por software.

Veja os detalhes do produto

DNS Manager

Uma interface abrangente dentro do Cloud Manager que oferece uma visão completa de registros de DNS.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Application Load Balancer Cloudlet

Maximize o desempenho e a disponibilidade de apps com um balanceamento de carga rápido e confiável.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Proteja sua organização

Mantenha seus funcionários, usuários e dados seguros entre forças de trabalho remotas e terceiros.

Produtos

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detecte violações e proteja-se contra ransomware aplicando segmentação granular definida por software.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Akamai MFA

Reduza a apropriação indevida de contas de funcionários com autenticação multifator à prova de phishing baseada em FIDO2.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Detecte e bloqueie ataques de malware, ransomware, phishing e exfiltração de dados proativamente.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Enterprise Application Access

Reduza o acesso no nível da rede e forneça acesso granular a aplicações com base em identidade e contexto.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Proteja apps e APIs

Proteja as interações digitais com seus pacientes e membros enquanto oferece 100% de disponibilidade.

Produtos

API Security

Descubra, monitore e audite atividades de API usando análises em tempo real para responder a ameaças e violações.

Veja os detalhes do produto

App & API Protector

Proteção de segurança líder para aplicações e APIs na edge.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Bot Manager

Gerenciamento de bots avançado para detectar e mitigar bots maliciosos sofisticados, mas permitir a atuação de bots úteis.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Aprimore a computação e o desempenho em nuvem

Habilite a migração em nuvem e os fluxos de trabalho por meio das plataformas de edge computing e nuvem.

Produtos

Akamai Cloud

Serviços em nuvem de computação, armazenamento, rede, banco de dados e gerenciamento de contêineres.

Veja os detalhes do produto

EdgeWorkers

Execute funções JavaScript na edge para otimizar o desempenho dos websites e personalizar as experiências na Web.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Ion

Ofereça uma experiência aprimorada e confiável para os usuários de seu website, dinamicamente e em escala.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Image & Video Manager

Aprimore experiências digitais com otimização inteligente de imagem e vídeo para todos os usuários em qualquer dispositivo.

Veja os detalhes do produto

Global Traffic Management

Otimize o desempenho de aplicações e evite paralisações com balanceamento de carga inteligente.

Veja os detalhes do produto

mPulse

Meça o impacto comercial das experiências reais dos usuários em tempo real.

Veja os detalhes do produto
Uma pessoa com óculos escuros é exibida com o rosto iluminado pela luz da tela de um computador

Tem alguma dúvida?

Você tem desafios. Nós temos soluções. Entre em contato com os especialistas da Akamai para obter uma análise personalizada de sua postura de segurança, nuvem ou desempenho hoje mesmo.

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