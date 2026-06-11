Soluções para Saúde e Ciências da Vida
Obtenha melhores resultados comerciais e clínicos com maior escala, confiabilidade e segurança
Seja IA, atendimento virtual ou cloud hosting, entendemos os fatores específicos que impulsionam cada área de healthcare e life sciences. Saiba como nossas soluções não apenas estão à altura dos desafios atuais, mas também fomentam o sucesso de amanhã.
Você tem desafios. Nós temos soluções. Entre em contato com os especialistas da Akamai para obter uma análise personalizada de sua postura de segurança, nuvem ou desempenho hoje mesmo.
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