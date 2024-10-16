Privacy Notice For All Job Applicants and Arbitration Agreement for U.S. Job Applicants

Privacy Notice For All Job Applicants

General

The career portal which you have connected to (“Career Portal”) is used by Akamai Technologies, Inc. and its wholly owned and operated global affiliates (each separately and together "Akamai").

This privacy notice for Job applicants shall describe how your personal data is processed in connection with your use of the Career Portal and submission of your personal data for the purpose of recruitment process to Akamai.

Processing of personal data for recruitment purposes

Akamai collects and processes your personal data submitted via the Career Portal in accordance with the Akamai Privacy Statement available in our Privacy Trust Center.

By creating a profile and submitting your personal data, resume, curriculum vitae or other documents, you acknowledge and agree that you have read and understand the Akamai Privacy Statement, including the information about the relevant data controller, its contact details, categories of personal data collected and processed by Akamai, purpose and legal basis for processing , recipients of your personal data, international data transfers, personal data safeguards, retention periods, and foremost your rights as a data subject .

By creating a profile and submitting your personal data, you may apply for a currently open position at Akamai, or you can show your general interest in working for Akamai.

If you haven’t been chosen for the open position, you agree that Akamai may keep your data for consideration against any future employment opportunities at Akamai for a period of 2 years, and you may be invited by us to apply for any future open positions.

If you are not applying for any particular open position, but in general show your interest in working for Akamai and participating in future recruitment processes, you agree that Akamai is processing your personal data based on your consent and your personal data will be reviewed for general consideration against any employment opportunities for a period of 2 years.

Consent withdrawal

When Akamai processes your personal data based on your consent, you may withdraw such consent at any time by sending an email to: careers@akamai.com or by following the instructions in the Akamai Privacy Statement. Keep in mind that you may also modify, change or update your personal data at any time via our Career Portal.

Information for Job Applicants in Brazil

For information about international data transfer as required by Brazilian law please refer to the International Data Transfer Notice for Brazilian Data Subjects.

Arbitration Agreement for U.S. Job Applicants

Any and all disputes concerning or arising out of employment at Akamai (including but not limited to your application, hiring, and termination from employment) that cannot be otherwise resolved shall be submitted to binding arbitration before a single neutral arbitrator of the American Arbitration Association ("AAA") under the AAA's Employment Arbitration Rules, a copy of which you may obtain from www.adr.org or by asking Akamai before signing this agreement to arbitrate. Akamai will pay the AAA administrative and arbitrator fees as to statutory claims and to the extent otherwise required by law for enforcement of the agreement to arbitrate, subject to final assessment by the arbitrator. The arbitrator shall not have the power to commit errors of law or legal reasoning, and the arbitrator’s order, decision or award may be vacated or corrected on appeal to a court of competent jurisdiction for any such error. Otherwise, the arbitrator’s order, decision or award shall be final and conclusive, in lieu of all other legal, equitable or judicial proceedings between us, and that order, decision or award may be entered as a final judgment in, and enforced by, any court of competent jurisdiction. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the parties shall have the right to seek provisional remedies provided by law, including temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions, from a court of competent jurisdiction pending arbitration.

With the exception of claims covered by Section 8116 of the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2010, which are excluded from arbitration under this agreement, this arbitration agreement specifically includes, without limitation, all disputes, under any state or federal discrimination, fair employment practices or other employment related statute, regulation or executive order (as they may have been amended) prohibiting discrimination or harassment based upon any protected status including, without limitation, race, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation or other protected status; all claims for unlawful retaliation for exercising any right under law; all torts; all federal or state statutory claims; and all express or implied contracts. This agreement does not affect your right or obligation to exhaust administrative remedies with an applicable governmental agency before submitting applicable statutory claims to binding arbitration.