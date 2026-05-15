

This large school district in the United States serves more than 180,000 students annually.



The challenge

The district determined that it needed to take additional steps to control access to its critical financial application or risk failing internal audits for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance.

Granular visibility and segmentation policies would reduce the risk of noncompliance and improve security posture overall. Therefore, IT leaders within the school began the search for the right segmentation solution.

The solution

The school district evaluated its existing solution investments, as well as other new potential solutions on the market. Ultimately, the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation platform best addressed its requirements.



Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provided granular east-west traffic visibility and had easy-to-use segmentation features. In addition, the platform’s software-defined approach meant that no network or application changes would be required to roll out security policies.

A third-party consulting firm also took part in evaluating Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in a lab environment. After the evaluation process went well, the school district purchased the product and proceeded with segmenting its critical financial application.