The banking industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, driven by the adoption of application programming interfaces (APIs). This proliferation of APIs has enabled banks to leverage new opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.

APIs have played a crucial role in enabling seamless integration between different systems and applications within the banking ecosystem. By exposing their services and data through APIs, banks can now collaborate with third-party developers, fintech startups, and other financial institutions to create innovative solutions and expand their offerings. However, despite these clear advantages, exposing APIs doesn’t come without some risk.

API security risks can pose significant threats to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of an API. These risks include unauthorized access, injection attacks, denial-of-service attacks, insecure data transmission, insufficient authorization and privilege escalation, lack of input validation, insecure storage of credentials, and inadequate logging and monitoring. To address these risks, this banking leader engaged with Noname Security (now an Akamai company).