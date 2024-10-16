EarnIn lets you access your money as you earn it1 — not days or weeks later. We're on a mission to reimagine the way money moves to empower every person’s potential.

That starts with payday every day and builds with tools like automated Tip Yourself accounts2, Credit Monitoring, and Balance Shield3, a low-balance alert feature. All with no interest4, no credit checks, and no mandatory fees5. So our customers have as many opportunities as possible to spend and save on their terms.

EarnIn’s pioneering Earned Wage Access app is backed by world-class partners like A16Z, Matrix Partners, and DST. Since our founding in 2013, over 4.4 million customers have used EarnIn, we have received over 380,000 5-star reviews, and we have helped customers access over $20 billion in earnings.