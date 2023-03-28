X
Why a Distributed Cloud Is Perfect for Streaming

Shane Keats

Written by

Shane Keats

Shane Keats has worked in the media industry for more than 30 years. He currently serves as Global Director of Industry Marketing for Media and Entertainment, as well as leading the Customer Advocacy team at Akamai. 

Modern media enterprises have to provide peak streaming experiences for viewers, whenever they want them, anywhere in the world.

Content streaming in the 21st century is not for the faint of heart. Modern media enterprises have to provide peak streaming experiences for viewers, whenever they want them, anywhere in the world. 

Akamai’s cloud computing services running on Akamai Connected Cloud, our massively distributed edge and cloud platform, help media companies do just that.

Akamai enables you to store and process massive video files, scale to meet surges in viewer demand, and optimize return on cloud investments through transparent pricing and lower egress costs. That’s why 10 of the largest streaming services already trust Akamai.

All the streams

Akamai’s cloud computing services let you build and deploy workloads and applications closer to end users for lower latency and improved performance, and do it without vendor lock-in. Our open architecture enables you to work with your favorite partners, build applications using the tools your developers’ choose, and use third-party applications to add high-value features to your service.

In all the places

Akamai already has the world’s most distributed network, with more than 4,100 total locations around the world. This year, we plan to add more than a dozen core cloud computing points of presence (POPs). These “core” POPs allow you to use our full suite of services closer to your end viewers. We have also announced more than 50 new “distributed” POPs that move a handful of the most critical services even closer. This architecture provides the added benefit of helping you better serve viewers in more difficult-to-reach locations currently underserved by traditional cloud providers.

And since our cloud computing services run on Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, your workloads and applications are always the smallest number of hops from your users and their devices, wherever they are in the world.

The bottom line

We’ve also introduced an aggressive new cloud pricing structure that is able to use the power of Akamai’s network to drive down egress costs by bringing CDN-like economics to cloud data transfer. 

We’ve built Akamai’s cloud computing services based on customer needs. These services take a fundamentally different approach, using a massively distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery. This approach means even more availability, reliability, and resilience for you.

Find out more

Visit our cloud computing webpage to learn more about how Akamai's cloud computing services have helped companies like yours achieve their cloud objectives.

Shane Keats

Written by

Shane Keats

Shane Keats has worked in the media industry for more than 30 years. He currently serves as Global Director of Industry Marketing for Media and Entertainment, as well as leading the Customer Advocacy team at Akamai. 

