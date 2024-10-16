X
Akamai Technical Academy

Launch your career with our certifications

Watch video (2:27)

Get certified in tech skills — even without a STEM background

In today’s workforce, there simply aren’t enough people with STEM skills to meet the hiring demands in tech. In 2016, we launched Akamai Technical Academy (ATA) with the mission of providing nontraditional STEM talent with a pathway into tech by training them with the foundational skills needed for entry-level jobs.

Now, ATA has partnered with Coursera to offer two online professional certificate programs globally. 

  • Network Engineering Professional Certificate
  • Customer Consulting & Support Professional Certificate

Whether you are a recent graduate or looking to change career paths, ATA can help.

Start your certification today in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Select the certificate program that best aligns with your job interests

Step 2

Register to receive program updates and to indicate your interest in the scholarship application

Step 3

Start your self-paced learning journey on Coursera

Get professional training from Akamai

Gain in-demand skills

Master network programming skills and learn to bridge technical requirements with the user experience.

Stand out to employers

ATA certifications set you apart from other entry-level candidates at Akamai and across the IT industry.

Pace yourself

Our courses are online and self-paced, allowing you to balance life and learning over a 3 and a half month period.

Course Offering

Network Engineering Certificate

  • Internet technology fundamentals 
  • Networking
  • Operating systems
  • Troubleshooting techniques

 

  • Five courses in five months
  • Scholarships available
  • Skills apply across the globe
  • Learn from Akamai experts

 

Working in Network Engineering at Akamai

Network Operations Command Center (NOCC)

Akamai’s NOCC has the industry’s best view of the real-time condition of the internet. Learn more about the NOCC team and how their skills help to proactively monitor and troubleshoot our global network.

Watch video (2:11)

Course Offering

Customer Consulting & Support Certificate

  • Database structure and advanced queries
  • Security fundamentals
  • Linux system administration
  • Customer engagement skills
  • Six courses in six months
  • Scholarships available
  • Skills apply across the globe
  • Learn from Akamai experts

 

Discover our Customer Consulting & Support roles

AkaTec Customer Support

Do you enjoy working with customers and resolving issues? Learn about positions on Akamai’s customer support team.

Watch video (2:51)

Presales

Are you passionate about technology and people? Solutions engineering might be for you. Find out about the skills we seek in presales candidates.

Watch video (2:11)

Services

Does customizing tech solutions for clients sound interesting? Learn about our five services roles that let you do exactly that.

Watch video (2:48)

Security Operations Command Center (SOCC)

Akamai’s SOCC has helped mitigate some of the largest attacks worldwide for over a decade. Learn more about working as a trained security professional in the SOCC.

Watch video (2:19)

Hear what participants are saying

Interview with Joanna Paterek

Learn how ATA helped Joanna with career development, enabling her to find a new job that better matched her skills and character.

Watch video (3:05)

Interview with Josephine Das

Learn more about how Josephine used ATA courses to refresh her skill set and reenter the workforce after a career break.

Watch video (3:05)

Interview with Oconnel González Chaves

Learn how Oconnel González Chaves, based in Costa Rica, completed the dual certificate program during his studies at ATA.

Watch video (3:05)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Coursera is a massive open online course (MOOC) provider with universities and other organizations that offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Yes, Akamai has a partnership with Coursera. They host our online ATA certificate programs on their platform.

You need to have proficiency in English, and general interest and excitement about technology.

You will be able to apply for entry-level job opportunities at Akamai and other tech companies.

Coursera’s monthly subscription fee is US$39–US$59, depending on your location.

Akamai designed the course materials.

Our Talent Acquisition team reviews job opportunities and aligns them, where possible, to ATA graduates. It is not guaranteed that a job offer will happen after certificate programs are completed.

No, you can not get college credit for completing an ATA certificate.

  • Network Engineers who work in the Network Operations Command Center (NOCC) are responsible for responding to tickets opened by Akamai users to resolve problems with Akamai equipment and software. While this might require interacting with other Akamai employees, many of these issues can be resolved behind the scenes. If you love working with technology and solving technical problems but are not interested in a customer-facing role, this may be the right program for you.

  • The Customer Consulting & Support program is best for people who are interested in solving technical challenges and love working with people. Akamai employees who work in professional services and support are responsible for working with our customers to implement our technology and responding to tickets opened by Akamai customers to resolve issues with Akamai products. While this position requires a similar skill set, it also requires a lot more customer interaction. Troubleshooting problems that arise from the interaction between Akamai products and the customer’s unique environment requires being able to partner with the customer effectively to gain sufficient details to resolve the issue. If you enjoy working with customers on technical issues and prefer the challenge of problem solving in new and unknown environments, you may feel more comfortable with this position. 

Yes, Akamai will sponsor students on a case-by-case basis. Please indicate your interest in a scholarship when you register. Once registered for the scholarship, you will be required to take a test as part of the application process. If awarded, scholarship recipients will have access to the Coursera platform for six months.

