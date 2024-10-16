Get certified in tech skills — even without a STEM background

In today’s workforce, there simply aren’t enough people with STEM skills to meet the hiring demands in tech. In 2016, we launched Akamai Technical Academy (ATA) with the mission of providing nontraditional STEM talent with a pathway into tech by training them with the foundational skills needed for entry-level jobs.



Now, ATA has partnered with Coursera to offer two online professional certificate programs globally.

Network Engineering Professional Certificate

Customer Consulting & Support Professional Certificate

Whether you are a recent graduate or looking to change career paths, ATA can help.