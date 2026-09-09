Akamai
Akamai
로그인
로그인 Close
Cloud Manager
클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스 관리
로그인 Close
Control Center
보안 및 딜리버리 서비스 관리
Background

AI 시대의 NIS2 컴플라이언스: 기존의 사이버 보안만으로는 충분하지 않은 이유

September 09, 2026 by David Elmaleh

공유

핵심 내용

NIS2는 엄격한 24시간 보고 기한을 바탕으로 리더들이 사이버 안정성에 대해 직접적인 책임을 지도록 해 경영진의 책임 소재를 명확히 합니다.

AI는 위협을 머신 스피드로 가속하므로 기존의 경계 보안과 수동 인시던트 대응으로는 불충분합니다.

컴플라이언스를 달성하려면 신속한 유출 차단, 복잡한 공급망 보호, 지속적인 비즈니스 운영을 보장해야 합니다.

AI 기반 마이크로세그멘테이션측면 이동을 차단하고, 감염된 워크로드를 격리하며, 실시간 가시성을 제공해 규제 요건에 부합합니다.

네트워크 및 정보 보안 지침 2(NIS2 지침)의 도입은 최근 몇 년 동안 유럽 사이버 보안 법률의 가장 큰 변화 중 하나입니다. 기업은 더 이상 사이버 보안을 IT 부서의 책임으로만 간주할 수 없습니다. 

이제 경영진은 적절한 보안 제어 수단을 마련해야 할 책임이 있으며, 중대한 인시던트를 단 24시간 이내에 통보해야 합니다.

동시에 AI는 사이버 공격의 전개 방식을 근본적으로 변화시켰습니다.

공격자가 개발하는 데 며칠 또는 몇 주가 걸렸던 위협을 이제 몇 분 안에 실행할 수 있습니다. 자동화된 정찰, AI 기반 피싱, 점점 더 정교해지는 랜섬웨어 캠페인으로 인해 기업들이 공격을 탐지하고 차단할 수 있는 시간이 급격히 줄어들었습니다.

이는 NIS2의 적용을 받는 기업에 어려운 질문을 던집니다.

유출이 심각한 인시던트로 이어지기 전에 이를 귀사에서 차단할 수 있다는 것을 어떻게 입증할 수 있을까요?

NIS2란 무엇일까요?

NIS2는 기업이 사이버 보안에 접근하는 방식을 근본적으로 변화시킵니다. 

이 지침은 사이버 보안을 IT 문제로 다루지 않고 이사회 차원의 책임으로 규정해 거버넌스, 리스크 관리, 인시던트 보고와 관련된 더 엄격한 요구사항을 제시합니다.

NIS2는 기존 NIS 지침을 업데이트하고 확장해 다양한 기업과 중요 부문에 걸쳐 사이버 안정성을 강화합니다.

컴플라이언스를 넘어 안정성까지

많은 기업은 처음에 NIS2를 또 다른 컴플라이언스 절차로 접근합니다.

그러나 이 지침은 단순히 서류 작업을 늘리는 것이 아니라 운영 안정성을 강화하기 위해 마련된 것입니다.

더 이상 공격 방어에만 초점을 맞추지 않습니다. 중요 서비스를 제공하는 기업의 경영진은 다음을 주장하는 데 그치지 않고, 실현 가능함을 입증할 수 있어야 합니다.

  • 사이버 인시던트 영향 최소화

  • 중요 서비스 보호

  • 공급망 리스크 관리

  • 비즈니스 연속성 유지

  • 인시던트 발생 시 영향을 받은 요소를 신속하게 파악

또한 NIS2에 따르면 경영진은 컴플라이언스 위반에 대한 책임을 질 수 있습니다. 사이버 위협이 점점 더 머신 스피드로 전개되는 환경에서 이러한 요구사항은 기존 보안 모델에 상당한 압박을 가하고 있습니다. 

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation은 이러한 시나리오를 위해 구축되었습니다. 이를 통해 보안팀과 경영진은 인시던트가 실제로 어떻게 차단되었는지 확인할 수 있습니다.

AI 시대의 NIS2 요구사항 충족

사이버 위협 환경이 진화함에 따라 NIS2 요구사항을 충족하기가 훨씬 더 어려워졌습니다.

AI는 보안팀 직원과 공격자 모두에게 도움이 됩니다.

보안팀은 위협을 더 빠르게 분석하고 노출 분석 및 자연어 인시던트 쿼리와 같은 기능을 도입할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 최신 공격의 전개 속도에 맞는 속도로 공격 경로를 매핑하고 유출의 영향 범위를 파악할 수 있습니다.

동시에 공격자들은 AI를 사용해 정찰을 자동화하고, 취약점을 발견하고, 접속 권한을 얻은 후 측면 이동을 가속하고 있습니다.

NIS2가 AI를 명시적으로 규제하지는 않지만, 기업은 사이버 리스크, 거버넌스 의무, 지침의 요구사항을 충족하는 능력을 AI가 어떻게 변화시키는지 고려해야 합니다. 

기존의 많은 보안 아키텍처는 여전히 경계 방어, 수동 조사, 정적 네트워크 관리에 크게 의존합니다. 안타깝게도 이러한 접근 방식은 특히 하이브리드 클라우드 환경, 원격 근무 환경, 점점 복잡해지는 공급망에서 최신 공격에 대응하기 어렵습니다.

관건은 단순히 모든 공격을 방어하는 것이 아니라 공격자가 기업 환경 내부에 침투한 후의 이동 거리를 제한하는 것입니다.

리더들이 직면한 4가지 주요 NIS2 도전 과제

기업이 NIS2 컴플라이언스를 위해 노력하는 과정에서 이 지침의 요구사항을 충족함에 있어 다음 네 가지 주요 영역에서 지속적으로 어려움이 있습니다.

  1. 유출 신속 차단 능력에 대한 입증

  2. 공급망 리스크 관리

  3. 비즈니스 연속성 유지

  4. NIS2 보고 요구사항 충족

유출 신속 차단 능력에 대한 입증

기업은 인시던트가 중요 시스템 전반에 걸쳐 확산되기 전에 보안 제어를 통해 이를 적극적으로 차단할 수 있다는 증거를 필요로 합니다(제21조 1항 및 제21조 2항(f)).

공급망 리스크 관리

NIS2는 책임 소재를 기업의 자체 인프라를 넘어 확대합니다(제21조 2항(d)). 써드파티 공급업체와 파트너도 전반적인 보안 체계의 일부로 관리해야 합니다. 여기에는 감염된 벤더사 인증정보만으로는 중요한 시스템에 도달할 수 없도록 하는 조치가 포함됩니다. 이러한 시나리오에 맞게 네트워크 경계가 아닌 연결 수준에서 인증을 적용하는 멀티팩터 인증과 같은 기능이 마련되어 있습니다.

비즈니스 연속성 유지

보안 제어는 불필요한 운영 중단이나 복잡성을 초래하지 않으면서 안정성을 강화해야 합니다(제21조 2항(c)).

NIS2 보고 요구사항 충족

24시간 이내 조기 경고, 72시간 이내 인시던트 알림, 1개월 이내 종합 보고서 제출 등의 엄격한 보고 기한(제23조)과 결부된 개인적 책임은 기업에 인시던트의 범위와 비즈니스 영향에 대한 즉각적인 가시성이 필요하다는 것을 의미합니다.

이러한 도전 과제는 기존의 경계 보안이나 주기적인 컴플라이언스 절차보다 더 많은 것을 요구합니다.

지속적인 가시성과 신속한 차단이 필요합니다.

AI 기반 세그멘테이션이 해답인 이유

이러한 도전 과제를 해결하는 일반적인 해법은 가시성과 차단입니다. 최신 마이크로세그멘테이션은 워크로드, 애플리케이션, 환경 간의 불필요한 통신을 제한함으로써 차단 측면을 처리합니다. 

세그멘테이션은 유출을 항상 방지할 수 있다고 가정하지 않고 초기 감염이 발생한 후 공격자가 자유롭게 이동할 수 없도록 하는 데 중점을 둡니다.

세그멘테이션을 자동화 및 지속적인 가시성과 결합하면 기업은 다음과 같은 이점을 누릴 수 있습니다.

  • 측면 이동 감소

  • 감염된 워크로드 격리

  • 운영 중단 최소화

  • 하이브리드 환경의 가시성 향상

  • 규제 보고를 위한 증거 수집 간소화

AI가 사이버 공격의 속도를 지속적으로 가속함에 따라, NIS2 요구사항을 충족하기 위해 노력하는 기업에 이러한 기능의 중요성이 점점 더 커지고 있습니다.

Akamai의 마이크로세그멘테이션 플랫폼

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation은 AI 시대를 위해 특별히 설계된 자산 중심의 소프트웨어 정의 플랫폼입니다.

  • 노출 분석 및 대응(ExAR)은 공격자가 악용하기 전에 공격 경로를 지속적으로 매핑합니다. 

  • 팀은 인사이트 쿼리 기능으로 자연어 검색을 사용해 유출의 피해 범위를 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 

  • 생성형 정책 엔진은 정책 생성을 자동화해 측면 이동을 줄이고 감염된 인증정보나 워크로드가 도달할 수 있는 범위를 크게 제한합니다. 

이를 통해 기업은 연결된 요소를 이해하고, 공격자가 이동할 수 있는 범위를 제한하며, 인시던트의 영향을 신속하게 입증할 수 있습니다.

다음 단계 내딛기

NIS2의 요구사항을 이해하는 것은 첫 번째 단계에 불과합니다.

진정한 도전 과제는 규제 요건에 부합하는 동시에 비즈니스 운영을 보호하는 보안 제어를 구축하는 것입니다. 이 백서에서는 최신 세그멘테이션이 기업이 이를 정확히 실현하는 데 어떤 도움을 주는지 살펴봅니다.

주요 내용은 다음과 같습니다.

  • AI 기반 노출 매핑 및 정책 생성을 통해 유출을 더 빠르게 차단

  • 벤더사의 접속을 계약에 따라 필요한 것으로만 제한함으로써 공급망 리스크 감소

  • 정책을 적용하기 전에 테스트하는 시뮬레이션 우선 접근 방식으로 비즈니스 연속성 유지

  • 유출 범위에 대한 실시간 자연어 가시성을 통해 규제 보고 간소화 

AI 시대의 NIS2 컴플라이언스를 다운로드해 세그멘테이션이 NIS2 요구사항을 자신 있게 충족하는 데 어떤 도움을 줄 수 있는지 알아보세요.

백서 다운로드하기

FAQ

NIS2 지침은 중요 부문에서 운영되는 기업의 안정성을 강화하기 위해 마련된 EU 사이버 보안법입니다. 이는 리스크 관리, 인시던트 보고, 공급망 보안, 이사회 수준의 책임에 대한 더 높은 표준을 제시하는 동시에 기업이 준수해야 하는 범위를 넓힙니다.

NIS2는 공통의 프레임워크를 제공하지만, 구현은 각 EU 회원국의 국내법을 통해 이루어집니다.

NIS2는 Network and Information Security Directive 2(2024년 10월)의 약어입니다. 2016년에 도입된 기존의 NIS 지침을 대체하는 유럽 연합의 최신 사이버 보안 법안입니다. 이 지침은 범위 내 기업의 수를 확대하고 사이버 보안, 거버넌스, 리스크 관리, 인시던트 보고에 대한 요구사항을 더욱 엄격하게 규정합니다.

 

NIS2는 기업 네트워크, 정보 시스템, 디지털 서비스의 보안과 안정성에 적용됩니다. 여기에는 사이버 보안 거버넌스, 리스크 관리, 인시던트 대응, 비즈니스 연속성, 공급망 보안, 클라우드 환경 및 운영 기술이 포함됩니다.

AI는 NIS2에 의해 특별히 규제되지 않지만, 기업은 AI 시스템과 써드파티 AI 서비스가 전반적인 사이버 리스크와 안정성에 미치는 영향을 고려해야 합니다.

NIS2는 에너지, 의료, 금융 서비스, 운송, 제조, 디지털 인프라, ICT 서비스, 공공 행정과 같은 분야에서 활동하는 필수 또는 중요 법인으로 분류된 기업에 적용됩니다.

50명 이상의 직원을 보유하거나 연간 매출이 1,000만 유로 이상인 중견 및 대기업이 적용 범위에 포함될 수 있지만, 자격 요건은 부문 및 각국의 시행 상황에 따라 달라집니다.

NIS2 컴플라이언스는 해당 지침의 사이버 보안, 거버넌스, 안정성 요구사항을 충족하는 것을 의미합니다. 기업은 일회성 인증이 아니라 사이버 리스크를 지속적으로 탐지, 관리, 경감해야 합니다.

여기에는 적절한 보안 제어 구축, 공급망 리스크 관리, 인시던트 대응 기능 유지, 비즈니스 연속성 지원, 거버넌스 효과 입증 등이 포함됩니다. AI 도입이 증가함에 따라 기업은 AI 관련 리스크를 더 광범위한 사이버 보안 전략에 반영해야 합니다.

FAQ

저자 정보

David Elmaleh headshot

David Elmaleh

David Elmaleh is Director of Product Management at Akamai, where he leads Product Portfolio Management for Zero Trust security solutions with a focus on go-to-market strategy. He brings more than 20 years of comprehensive expertise spanning networking, application security, and network security. Throughout his career, he has successfully driven product innovation, defined vision, and accelerated growth across both the enterprise security and carrier networking sectors. David holds an M.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Université Paris-Est and is a frequent speaker at industry events.

저자 소개 보기

태그

사이버 보안
보안
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

관련 블로그

AI 모델이 워크플로에 얼마나 깊이 통합되어 있는지 이해하는 것이 점점 더 중요해지고 있습니다.
AI 모델이 워크플로에 얼마나 깊이 통합되어 있는지 이해하는 것이 점점 더 중요해지고 있습니다.
보안

섀도 IT, 무단 에이전트, 데이터 유출: AI 리스크 관리 특별 보고서

August 05, 2026Kimberly Gomez

Akamai의 새로운 SOTI 특별 보고서에서 섀도 AI, 무단 에이전트, 데이터 유출과 같은 주요 기업 AI 리스크 요소를 확인하고, CISO를 위한 실용적 전략을 알아보세요.

자세히 보기
에이전틱 AI는 온라인 커머스를 혁신하고 있으며, 이 업계가 직면한 위협도 변화시키고 있습니다.
에이전틱 AI는 온라인 커머스를 혁신하고 있으며, 이 업계가 직면한 위협도 변화시키고 있습니다.
보안

재빠른 대규모 탈취: 커머스 분야에 대한 위협을 재정의하고 있는 에이전틱 AI

July 15, 2026Kimberly Gomez

SOTI 보안 보고서에서는 에이전틱 AI가 어떻게 커머스 분야의 보안에 영향을 미치고, API 악용을 확대하며, 인프라 비용을 증가시키는지를 분석합니다.

자세히 보기
이제 이사회 구성원들은 리스크 수용, 방어 전략, 피해 최소화 방안을 파악하고자 합니다. 하지만 모든 CISO가 이에 대비되어 있는 것은 아닙니다.
이제 이사회 구성원들은 리스크 수용, 방어 전략, 피해 최소화 방안을 파악하고자 합니다. 하지만 모든 CISO가 이에 대비되어 있는 것은 아닙니다.
보안

유출 시 생존 전략으로 중심을 옮기는 이사회

July 14, 2026Barney Beal

Akamai의 마니 순다람(Mani Sundaram)이 AI 기반 마이크로세그멘테이션의 부상과 유출 발생 시 생존 역량 그리고 오늘날 이사회가 CISO에게 새롭게 묻고 있는 질문에 대해 설명합니다.

자세히 보기