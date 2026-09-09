AI 시대의 NIS2 컴플라이언스: 기존의 사이버 보안만으로는 충분하지 않은 이유

David Elmaleh is Director of Product Management at Akamai, where he leads Product Portfolio Management for Zero Trust security solutions with a focus on go-to-market strategy. He brings more than 20 years of comprehensive expertise spanning networking, application security, and network security. Throughout his career, he has successfully driven product innovation, defined vision, and accelerated growth across both the enterprise security and carrier networking sectors. David holds an M.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Université Paris-Est and is a frequent speaker at industry events.