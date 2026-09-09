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AI時代のNIS2コンプライアンス：従来のサイバーセキュリティでは不十分である理由

September 09, 2026 by David Elmaleh

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重要ポイント

NIS2によって、24時間の厳格な報告期限が定められ、サイバーレジリエンスに対する責任をリーダーが直接負うことになり、経営幹部の説明責任が変化します。

AIは脅威をマシンスピードへと加速させるため、従来の境界セキュリティや手動によるインシデント対応では不十分になります。

コンプライアンスを確保するためには、侵害の迅速な封じ込め、複雑なサプライチェーンのセキュリティ確保、継続的な事業運営の維持が必要です。

AIを活用したマイクロセグメンテーションは、ラテラルムーブメント（横方向の移動）を阻止し、侵害されたワークロードを隔離し、リアルタイムの可視性を実現して規制当局の要件を満たすための支援を行います。

ネットワークおよび情報セキュリティ指令2（NIS2指令）の導入は、近年行われた欧州のサイバーセキュリティ法に対する最大の変更の1つです。組織はもはや、サイバーセキュリティをIT部門だけの責任と見なすことはできません。 

現在、経営陣は適切なセキュリティ制御を確実に実施する責任を直接負い、重大なインシデントはわずか24時間以内に報告する必要があります。

同時に、AIはサイバー攻撃の展開方法を根本的に変化させました。

かつては攻撃者が脅威を生み出すのに数日から数週かかりましたが、今では数分で攻撃を開始できるようになっています。自動偵察、AI支援型フィッシング、ますます高度化するランサムウェアキャンペーンにより、組織ははるかに短い時間で攻撃の検知と封じ込めを行わなければならなくなりました。

これは、NIS2の対象となる企業に難しい問題をつきつけます。

重大なインシデントになる前に侵害を封じ込められることをどのように実証しますか？

NIS2とは？

NIS2は、組織のサイバーセキュリティに対するアプローチを根本的に変えます。 

この指令では、サイバーセキュリティをIT部門の課題として扱うのではなく、取締役会レベルの責任とし、ガバナンス、リスク管理、インシデント報告に関するより厳格な要件を導入しています。

NIS2は元のNIS指令を更新および拡張することで、より広範な組織や重要なセクターのサイバーレジリエンスを強化します。

単なるコンプライアンスではなく、レジリエンス

多くの組織は、最初は新たなコンプライアンスの取り組みとしてNIS2への対応に着手します。

しかし、この指令は、単に多くのドキュメントを導入するのではなく、運用レジリエンスを向上させるように設計されています。

もはや、攻撃を防止することだけに重点が置かれているわけではありません。重要なサービスを提供する組織の経営機関は、次のことを行えることを主張するだけでなく、実証できなければなりません。

  • インシデントの影響を最小化する

  • 重要なサービスを保護する

  • サプライチェーンのリスクを管理する

  • 事業継続性を維持する

  • インシデント発生時に何が影響を受けたかを迅速に把握する

また、NIS2では、経営機関はコンプライアンス違反に対する責任を負わされる可能性があります。サイバー脅威がマシンスピードで展開することが増えている環境では、これらの要件が従来のセキュリティモデルに大きなプレッシャーをかけています。 

Akamai Guardicore Segmentationは、まさにこのシナリオに対応するように構築されています。セキュリティチームと経営陣は、インシデントが実際にどのように封じ込められているかを示す可視性を得ることができます。

AI時代のNIS2要件への対応

サイバー脅威の状況が進化するにつれ、NIS2要件を満たすことは非常に困難になっています。

AIは防御側にも攻撃側にもメリットをもたらします。

セキュリティチームが脅威を迅速に分析できるようにし、露出分析や自然言語のインシデントクエリーといった機能を支援します。これにより、攻撃経路をマッピングし、現代の攻撃展開速度に合ったスピードで侵害の影響を調査することができます。

同時に、攻撃者はAIを使用して偵察を自動化し、脆弱性を発見し、アクセスに成功した後のラテラルムーブメント（横方向の移動）を高速化しています。

NIS2はAIを明示的に規制していませんが、組織はAIが自社のサイバーリスク、ガバナンス義務、同指令の要件を満たす能力をどのように変化させるかを検討する必要があります。 

従来のセキュリティアーキテクチャの多くは、依然として境界防御、手作業による調査、静的なネットワーク制御に強く依存しています。残念ながら、このようなアプローチでは、特にハイブリッドクラウド環境、テレワーク環境、ますます複雑化するサプライチェーンにおいて、最新の攻撃と同じ速度で対応することが困難です。

課題は、すべての攻撃を防止することだけではありません。攻撃者が環境に侵入した後に移動できる範囲を制限することです。

リーダーが直面する4つの主要なNIS2の課題

組織がNIS2コンプライアンスの確保に取り組む中、次の4つの重要な領域において同指令の要件を満たすことが困難であることが一貫して示されています。

  1. 侵害の迅速な封じ込めの実証

  2. サプライチェーンのリスク管理

  3. 事業継続性の維持

  4. NIS2の報告要件への対応

侵害の迅速な封じ込めの実証

組織は、重要なシステムに拡散する前にセキュリティ制御によってインシデントを能動的に封じ込めることができるという証拠を示す必要があります（第21条1項および第21条2項f）。

サプライチェーンのリスク管理

NIS2は、組織自体のインフラ以外にも責任範囲を拡大します（第21条2項d）。セキュリティポスチャ全体の一部として、サードパーティサプライヤーやパートナーも管理する必要があります。例えば、侵害されたベンダーの認証情報だけでは、重要なシステムに到達できないようにすることがこれに含まれます。 ネットワーク境界だけでなく接続レベルで認証を適用する多要素認証などの機能は、まさにこのシナリオに対応するよう設計されています。

事業継続性の維持

セキュリティ制御は、不要な事業中断や複雑さを招くことなく、レジリエンスを強化するものでなければなりません（第21条2項c）。

NIS2の報告要件への対応

個人の説明責任と第23条に定められた厳格な報告期限（24時間以内の早期警告、72時間以内のインシデント通知、1か月以内の完全な報告）の組み合わせにより、組織はインシデントの範囲とビジネスへの影響を即座に可視化する必要があります。

これらの課題に対応するためには、従来の境界セキュリティや定期的なコンプライアンスの取り組みだけでは不十分です。

継続的な可視性と迅速な封じ込めが必要です。

AIを活用したセグメンテーションが答えである理由

これらの課題の共通点は、可視性と封じ込めです。最新のマイクロセグメンテーションは、ワークロード、アプリケーション、環境間の不要な通信を制限することで、封じ込めの側面に対処します。 

セグメンテーションは、侵害は必ず防止できると考えるのではなく、最初の侵害が発生した後に攻撃者が自由に移動できないようにすることに重点を置いています。

セグメンテーションに自動化と継続的な可視性を組み合わせることで、組織は次のことを実現できます。

  • ラテラルムーブメントの抑制

  • 侵害されたワークロードの隔離

  • 事業の中断の最小化

  • ハイブリッド環境全体の可視性の向上

  • 規制で定められた報告のための証拠収集のシンプル化

AIがサイバー攻撃を加速させ続ける中、NIS2の要件を満たすことを目指している組織にとって、これらの機能の重要性が高まっています。

Akamaiのマイクロセグメンテーションプラットフォーム

Akamai Guardicore Segmentationは、ソフトウェア定義かつ資産中心のプラットフォームであり、AI時代向けに設計されています。

  • Exposure Analysis and Response（ExAR）機能は、攻撃者が悪用する前に攻撃経路を継続的にマッピングします。 

  • 知見クエリー機能により、チームは自然言語検索を使用して、侵害の影響範囲を即座に調査できます。 

  • Generative Policy Engineは、ポリシー生成を自動化して、侵害された認証情報やワークロードが到達できる範囲を大幅に制限することで、ラテラルムーブメントを抑制します。 

これにより、組織は何が接続されているかを把握し、攻撃者が移動できる範囲を制限し、インシデントの影響を迅速に実証することができます。

次の一歩を踏み出す

NIS2の要件を理解することは、最初の一歩にすぎません。

真の課題は、事業運営を保護しながら、規制当局を納得させるセキュリティ制御を実装することです。Akamaiのホワイトペーパーでは、組織がまさにそれを行うために最新のセグメンテーションがどのように役立つかについて説明しています。

以下の方法を紹介します。

  • AI駆動型の露出マッピングとポリシー生成を使用して、侵害を迅速に封じ込める

  • ベンダーのアクセスを契約上必要なもののみに制限することで、サプライチェーンのリスクを軽減する

  • ポリシーを適用する前にテストするシミュレーションファーストのアプローチで事業継続性を維持する

  • 侵害の範囲をリアルタイムに自然言語で可視化することにより、規制で定められた報告をシンプル化する 

AI時代のNIS2コンプライアンス」をダウンロードして、NIS2要件を確実に満たすためにセグメンテーションがどのように役立つかをご確認ください。

ホワイトペーパーをダウンロードする

FAQ

NIS2指令は、重要なセクターで事業を行う組織のレジリエンスを強化するために考案されたEUのサイバーセキュリティ法です。リスク管理、インシデント報告、サプライチェーンのセキュリティ、取締役会レベルの説明責任に関するより高い基準を導入すると同時に、遵守が求められる組織の範囲を拡大します。

NIS2は共通の枠組みを提供するものであり、各EU加盟国の国内法によって施行されています。

NIS2は、Network and Information Security Directive 2（ネットワークおよび情報セキュリティ指令2）の略であり、2024年10月に適用が開始されました。これは、2016年に導入された元のNIS指令に代わる、欧州連合の最新のサイバーセキュリティ法です。この指令は対象となる組織の数を拡大し、サイバーセキュリティ、ガバナンス、リスク管理、インシデント報告に関するより厳格な要件を導入します。

 

NIS2は、組織のネットワーク、情報システム、デジタルサービスのセキュリティとレジリエンスに適用されます。これには、サイバーセキュリティガバナンス、リスク管理、インシデント対応、事業継続性、サプライチェーンのセキュリティ、クラウド環境、オペレーショナルテクノロジーが含まれます。

AIはNIS2によって明確に規制されていませんが、組織はAIシステムとサードパーティのAIサービスが全体的なサイバーリスクとレジリエンスにどのように影響するかを考慮する必要があります。

NIS2は、エネルギー、ヘルスケア、金融サービス、運輸、製造、デジタルインフラ、ICTサービス、行政などのセクターで事業を運営している不可欠または重要な組織に適用されます。

従業員数50人超、または年間売上高1,000万ユーロ超の中規模企業や大企業の多くは、対象になる可能性があります。ただし、対象はセクターや国ごとの施行状況によって異なります。

NIS2コンプライアンスとは、同指令のサイバーセキュリティ、ガバナンス、レジリエンスの要件を満たすことを意味します。組織は、1回限りの認定を受けることではなく、サイバーリスクを継続的に特定、管理、軽減することが求められます。

これには、適切なセキュリティ制御の実装、サプライチェーンリスクの管理、インシデント対応機能の維持、事業継続性のサポート、効果的なガバナンスの実証が含まれます。また、AIの導入の増加に伴い、組織はAI関連のリスクを広範なサイバーセキュリティ戦略に組み込む必要があります。

FAQ

執筆者

David Elmaleh headshot

David Elmaleh

David Elmaleh is Director of Product Management at Akamai, where he leads Product Portfolio Management for Zero Trust security solutions with a focus on go-to-market strategy. He brings more than 20 years of comprehensive expertise spanning networking, application security, and network security. Throughout his career, he has successfully driven product innovation, defined vision, and accelerated growth across both the enterprise security and carrier networking sectors. David holds an M.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Université Paris-Est and is a frequent speaker at industry events.

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タグ

サイバーセキュリティ
セキュリティ
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

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