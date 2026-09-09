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应对 AI 时代的 NIS2 合规挑战：为什么传统网络安全无法满足需求

September 09, 2026 by David Elmaleh

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核心要点

NIS2 重塑了高管问责机制，要求领导层对网络安全韧性承担直接责任，并辅以严格的 24 小时报告窗口机制。

AI 将威胁推升至机器级速度，使得传统的边界安全防护与人工处理事件响应手段都显得捉襟见肘。

满足合规性要求需要证明具备快速遏制安全事件的能力，保障复杂供应链的安全，并维持业务的持续运营。

AI 驱动的微分段技术有助于阻止横向移动、隔离遭到入侵的工作负载并提供实时监测能力，以满足监管机构的要求。

网络和信息安全指令 2 (NIS2) 指令的出台标志着近年来欧洲网络安全立法领域迎来了最重大的变革之一。企业不能再将网络安全视为 IT 部门的专属职责。

高管团队现在需对确保落实适当的安全控制措施承担直接责任，并且重大安全事件必须在 24 小时内上报。

与此同时，AI 已从根本上改变了网络攻击的演进模式。

过去需要攻击者耗费数天甚至数周时间才能构建的威胁，如今在几分钟内即可发动。自动化侦察、AI 辅助的网络钓鱼以及日益复杂的勒索软件攻击活动显著减少了企业用于检测和遏制攻击的时间。

对于必须遵守 NIS2 指令的企业而言，这会带来一个棘手的问题：

您如何证明贵企业有能力在安全事件演变为重大事故之前对其进行遏制？

什么是 NIS2？

NIS2 从根本上改变了企业应对网络安全的方式。

该指令不再将网络安全视为单纯的 IT 问题，而是将其提升为董事会级别的责任，并针对治理、风险管理和事件报告引入了更严格的要求。

NIS2 更新并扩展了原有的 NIS 指令，增强了更广泛的企业与关键行业的网络安全韧性。

构建网络安全韧性，而不是仅满足合规要求

许多企业最初仅将 NIS2 视为又一项流于形式的合规演练。

然而，该指令旨在提升运营弹性，而不是单纯地带来更多合规文件。

安全体系的重心已不再局限于防范攻击。提供关键服务的企业，其管理层必须能够切实证明（而非仅仅声称）他们具备以下能力：

  • 最大限度地降低网络安全事件的影响

  • 保护关键服务

  • 管控供应链风险

  • 维持业务连续性

  • 在事件发生时，快速了解哪些方面受到了影响

此外，根据 NIS2 指令，企业管理层可能会因不合规行为而被追究责任。在网络威胁日益以机器级速度演进的环境中，这些要求给传统安全模型带来了巨大压力。 

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation 正是为应对这种情况而打造的。它为安全及高管团队提供了可证实的监测能力，使他们能够确切地了解安全事件的实际控制情况。

在 AI 时代满足 NIS2 的要求

随着网络威胁态势的不断演变，满足 NIS2 的要求已变得更具挑战性。

AI 既能为防御者带来好处，也能为攻击者带来好处。

它能够帮助安全团队更快速地分析威胁，并引入了暴露分析和自然语言事件查询等功能。这有助于以与现代攻击扩散相匹配的速度梳理攻击路径并界定安全事件的影响范围。

与此同时，攻击者正利用 AI 自动实施侦察、发现漏洞并在获取访问权限后加速横向移动。

尽管 NIS2 并未明确对 AI 进行监管，但企业必须考虑 AI 如何改变其网络风险、治理义务以及满足该指令要求的能力。

许多传统的安全架构依然严重依赖于边界防御、人工调查以及静态网络控制。遗憾的是，这些方法已难以跟上现代攻击的步伐，尤其是在面对混合云环境、远程办公团队以及日益复杂的供应链时更显乏力。

真正的挑战不仅在于防范每一次攻击，更在于一旦攻击者进入您的环境中，如何限制其移动范围。

企业领导者面临的四大 NIS2 合规挑战

在企业推进 NIS2 合规的过程中，要持续满足该指令的要求，会在以下四个关键领域面临挑战：

  1. 如何展现针对安全事件的快速遏制能力

  2. 管控供应链风险

  3. 维持业务连续性

  4. 满足 NIS2 报告要求

如何展现针对安全事件的快速遏制能力

企业需要提供证据，证明其安全控制措施能够在安全事件蔓延至关键系统之前实现主动遏制（第 21(1) 及 21(2)(f) 条）。

管控供应链风险

NIS2 要求企业承担的安全责任不再局限于企业自身的基础架构（第 21(2)(d) 条）。作为整体安全态势的一部分，还必须对第三方供应商与合作伙伴进行管理——这包括确保仅凭遭到泄露的供应商凭据无法访问关键系统。多重身份验证是在连接级别而非仅在网络边界实施身份验证，此类功能正是为了应对这种情况而设计的。

维持业务连续性

安全控制措施必须在增强韧性的同时，避免造成不必要的运营中断或增加复杂性（第 21(2)(c) 条）。

满足 NIS2 报告要求

个人问责制与严格的报告时限相结合（第 23 条），即 24 小时内发出早期预警，72 小时内提交事件通报，并在 1 个月内出具完整报告，这意味着企业必须具备即时洞察安全事件范围及其业务影响的能力。

仅依靠传统边界安全或周期性的合规演练无法应对这些挑战。

这要求企业具备持续监测能力和快速遏制能力。

为什么 AI 驱动的分段技术是最佳解决方案

应对这些挑战的关键在于监测与遏制。现代微分段技术通过限制工作负载、应用程序和环境之间不必要的通信，妥善解决了遏制问题。

分段技术不再假定能够防范每一次入侵，而是侧重于确保攻击者在实施初始入侵后无法在网络中自由移动。

与自动化技术及持续监测能力相结合时，分段技术能够帮助企业：

  • 减少横向移动

  • 隔离遭到入侵的工作负载

  • 最大限度地减少运营中断

  • 提升混合环境中的监测能力

  • 简化监管报告所需的证据收集工作

随着 AI 不断加快网络攻击的步伐，对于努力确保满足 NIS2 要求的企业来说，这些能力正变得越来越重要。

我们的微分段平台

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation 是一个以资产为中心的软件定义平台，专为 AI 时代而打造：

  • 暴露分析和响应 (ExAR) 能够持续梳理攻击路径，从而在攻击者加以利用前防患于未然。

  • 凭借 Insight 查询功能，安全团队可利用自然语言搜索即时界定安全事件的影响范围。

  • 通过自动生成策略，生成式策略引擎能够大幅限制遭到泄露的凭据或遭到入侵的工作负载的波及范围，从而减少横向移动。

它能帮助企业了解所连接的资产，限制攻击者的移动范围，并迅速界定安全事件的影响范围。

迈出下一步

了解 NIS2 的各项要求只是第一步。

真正的挑战在于如何实施既能满足监管机构要求，又能保护业务运营的安全控制措施。我们的白皮书探讨了现代分段技术如何帮助企业切实实现这一目标。

您将学习如何：

  • 利用 AI 驱动的暴露映射和策略生成，更快地遏制安全事件

  • 仅允许供应商访问履行合同所需的资源，从而降低供应链风险

  • 采用模拟优先方法，在强制执行之前对策略进行测试，从而确保业务连续性

  • 通过实时、基于自然语言的监测能力来界定安全事件的范围，简化监管报告流程

下载应对 AI 时代的 NIS2 合规挑战，了解分段技术如何帮助您从容地满足 NIS2 的要求。

下载白皮书

常见问题

NIS2 指令是一项欧盟网络安全法律，旨在增强关键行业中运营的企业的韧性。它在风险管理、事件通报、供应链安全以及董事会层面的问责机制上引入了更高标准，同时扩大了强制合规企业的覆盖范围。

尽管 NIS2 提供了一个通用的框架，但其实施需通过欧盟各成员国的国家立法来落实。

NIS2 代表《网络与信息安全指令 2》（2024 年 10 月）。作为欧盟最新修订的网络安全法规，它取代了 2016 年出台的初代 NIS 指令。该指令扩大了受监管企业的范围，并对网络安全、治理、风险管理及事件通报提出了更为严格的要求。

 

NIS2 适用于保障企业的网络、信息系统及数字服务的安全性与韧性。这包括网络安全、治理、风险管理、事件响应、业务连续性、供应链安全、云环境以及运营技术。

尽管 NIS2 并未对 AI 实施专项监管，但企业应考虑 AI 系统与第三方 AI 服务如何影响其整体网络风险与韧性。

NIS2 适用于被划分为关键或重要实体的企业，涵盖能源、医疗保健、金融服务、交通、制造、数字基础架构、ICT 服务以及公共管理等行业。

许多拥有超过 50 名员工或年营业额超 1,000 万欧元的大中型企业均可能被纳入管辖范围，不过具体适用性取决于所在行业以及各成员国的实施情况。

NIS2 合规性意味着企业必须满足该指令在网络安全、治理以及韧性方面的要求。它并非一项一次性认证，而是要求企业持续地识别、管理并降低网络风险。

这包括实施适当的安全控制措施、管控供应链风险、维持事件响应能力、保障业务连续性，以及展示有效的治理。随着 AI 应用的日益普及，企业应确保将 AI 相关的风险纳入其更广泛的网络安全战略中。

常见问题

关于作者

David Elmaleh headshot

David Elmaleh

David Elmaleh is Director of Product Management at Akamai, where he leads Product Portfolio Management for Zero Trust security solutions with a focus on go-to-market strategy. He brings more than 20 years of comprehensive expertise spanning networking, application security, and network security. Throughout his career, he has successfully driven product innovation, defined vision, and accelerated growth across both the enterprise security and carrier networking sectors. David holds an M.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Université Paris-Est and is a frequent speaker at industry events.

查看作者简介

标签

网络安全
安全性
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

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