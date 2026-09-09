NIS2 Compliance in the AI Age: Why Traditional Cybersecurity Isn’t Enough

The introduction of the Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2) Directive represents one of the biggest changes to European cybersecurity legislation in recent years. Organizations can no longer view cybersecurity as solely the IT department’s responsibility.

Executive teams are now directly accountable for ensuring that appropriate security controls are in place, with significant incidents requiring notification within just 24 hours.

At the same time, AI has fundamentally changed how cyberattacks unfold.

Threats that once took attackers days or weeks to develop can now be launched in minutes. Automated reconnaissance, AI-assisted phishing, and increasingly sophisticated ransomware campaigns have dramatically reduced the time that organizations have to detect and contain an attack.

For businesses subject to NIS2, this creates a difficult question:

How do you demonstrate that your organization can contain a breach before it becomes a major incident?