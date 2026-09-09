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NIS2 Compliance in the AI Age: Why Traditional Cybersecurity Isn’t Enough

September 09, 2026 by David Elmaleh

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Key takeaways

NIS2 shifts executive accountability by making leaders directly liable for cyber resilience, backed by strict 24-hour reporting windows.

AI accelerates threats to machine speed, rendering traditional perimeter security and manual incident response insufficient.

Achieving compliance requires proving rapid breach containment, securing complex supply chains, and maintaining continuous business operations.

AI-powered microsegmentation helps stop lateral movement, isolates compromised workloads, and provides real-time visibility to satisfy regulators.

The introduction of the Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2) Directive represents one of the biggest changes to European cybersecurity legislation in recent years. Organizations can no longer view cybersecurity as solely the IT department’s responsibility. 

Executive teams are now directly accountable for ensuring that appropriate security controls are in place, with significant incidents requiring notification within just 24 hours.

At the same time, AI has fundamentally changed how cyberattacks unfold.

Threats that once took attackers days or weeks to develop can now be launched in minutes. Automated reconnaissance, AI-assisted phishing, and increasingly sophisticated ransomware campaigns have dramatically reduced the time that organizations have to detect and contain an attack.

For businesses subject to NIS2, this creates a difficult question:

How do you demonstrate that your organization can contain a breach before it becomes a major incident?

What is NIS2?

NIS2 fundamentally changes how organizations approach cybersecurity. 

Rather than treating cybersecurity as an IT issue, the directive makes it a board-level responsibility, introducing stricter requirements around governance, risk management, and incident reporting.

The NIS2 updates and expands the original NIS Directive, strengthening cyber resilience across a wider range of organizations and critical sectors.

Resilience, not just compliance

Many organizations initially approach NIS2 as another compliance exercise.

However, the directive is designed to improve operational resilience rather than simply introduce more documentation.

The focus is no longer just on preventing attacks. The management bodies of organizations that provide critical services must be able to demonstrate — not just claim — that they can:

  • Minimize the impact of a cyber incident

  • Protect critical services

  • Manage supply chain risk

  • Maintain business continuity

  • Rapidly understand what has been affected when an incident occurs

And, under NIS2, management bodies can be held accountable for noncompliance. In an environment where cyberthreats increasingly move at machine speed, these requirements place significant pressure on traditional security models. 

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is built for exactly this scenario. It gives security and executive teams provable visibility into how contained an incident really is.

Meeting NIS2 requirements in the AI age

Meeting NIS2 requirements has become significantly more challenging as the cyberthreat landscape evolves.

AI benefits both defenders and attackers.

It helps security teams analyze threats faster, introducing capabilities like exposure analysis and natural language incident querying. This helps to map attack paths and scope a breach’s impact at a speed that matches how fast modern attacks move.

At the same time, attackers are using AI to automate reconnaissance, discover vulnerabilities, and accelerate lateral movement once they gain access.

Although NIS2 doesn’t explicitly regulate AI, organizations must consider how AI changes their cyber risk, their governance obligations, and their ability to meet the directive’s requirements. 

Many traditional security architectures still rely heavily on perimeter defenses, manual investigation, and static network controls. Unfortunately, these approaches struggle to keep pace with modern attacks, particularly across hybrid cloud environments, remote workforces, and increasingly complex supply chains.

The challenge isn’t simply preventing every attack; it’s limiting how far an attacker can move once they’re inside your environment.

The 4 major NIS2 challenges leaders face

As organizations work toward NIS2 compliance, meeting the directive’s requirements consistently proves challenging in four key areas:

  1. Demonstrating rapid breach containment

  2. Managing supply chain risk

  3. Maintaining business continuity

  4. Meeting NIS2 reporting requirements

Demonstrating rapid breach containment

Organizations need evidence that security controls can actively contain an incident before it spreads across critical systems (Articles 21(1) and 21(2)(f)).

Managing supply chain risk

NIS2 extends responsibility beyond an organization’s own infrastructure (Article 21(2)(d)). Third-party suppliers and partners must also be managed as part of the overall security posture — including ensuring that a compromised vendor credential alone isn’t enough to reach critical systems. Capabilities like multi-factor authentication, which enforces authentication at the connection level rather than just at the network perimeter, are designed for exactly this scenario.

Maintaining business continuity

Security controls must strengthen resilience without introducing unnecessary operational disruption or complexity (Article 21(2)(c)).

Meeting NIS2 reporting requirements

Personal accountability combined with a strict reporting window (Article 23) — a 24-hour early warning, a 72-hour incident notification, and a full report within 1 month — means organizations need immediate visibility into an incident’s scope and business impact.

These challenges require more than traditional perimeter security or periodic compliance exercises.

They require continuous visibility and rapid containment.

Why AI-powered segmentation is the answer

The common thread running through these challenges is visibility and containment. Modern microsegmentation takes care of the containment aspect by restricting unnecessary communication between workloads, applications, and environments. 

Rather than assuming breaches can always be prevented, segmentation focuses on ensuring that attackers cannot move freely once an initial compromise occurs.

When combined with automation and continuous visibility, segmentation can help organizations:

  • Reduce lateral movement

  • Isolate compromised workloads

  • Minimize operational disruption

  • Improve visibility across hybrid environments

  • Simplify evidence gathering for regulatory reporting

As AI continues to accelerate the pace of cyberattacks, these capabilities are becoming increasingly important for organizations that are striving to meet NIS2 requirements.

Our microsegmentation platform

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a software-defined, asset-centric platform purpose-built for the AI age:

  • Exposure Analysis and Response (ExAR) continuously maps attack paths before attackers exploit them. 

  • Insight querying capabilities lets teams use natural language search to instantly scope a breach’s blast radius. 

  • The Generative Policy Engine reduces lateral movement by automating policy generation to sharply limit how far a compromised credential or workload can reach. 

It helps organizations understand what is connected, limits how far attackers can move, and quickly demonstrates the impact of an incident.

Take the next step

Understanding the requirements of NIS2 is only the first step.

The real challenge is implementing security controls that satisfy regulators while protecting business operations. Our white paper explores how modern segmentation helps organizations do exactly that.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Contain breaches faster by using AI-driven exposure mapping and policy generation

  • Reduce supply chain risk by restricting vendor access to only what’s contractually required

  • Maintain business continuity with a simulation-first approach that tests policy before enforcing it

  • Simplify regulatory reporting with real-time, natural language visibility into a breach’s scope 

Download NIS2 Compliance in the AI Age to see how segmentation can help you meet NIS2 requirements with confidence.

Download white paper

FAQ

The NIS2 Directive is an EU cybersecurity law designed to strengthen the resilience of organizations that operate in critical sectors. It introduces higher standards for risk management, incident reporting, supply chain security, and board-level accountability, while expanding the scope of which organizations are required to comply.

Although NIS2 provides a common framework, it is implemented through national legislation by each EU member state.

NIS2 stands for the Network and Information Security Directive 2 (October 2024). It is the European Union’s updated cybersecurity legislation, replacing the original NIS Directive introduced in 2016. The directive expands the number of organizations in scope and introduces stricter requirements for cybersecurity, governance, risk management, and incident reporting.

 

NIS2 applies to the security and resilience of an organization’s networks, information systems, and digital services. This includes cybersecurity governance, risk management, incident response, business continuity, supply chain security, cloud environments, and operational technology.

Although AI is not specifically regulated by NIS2, organizations should consider how AI systems and third-party AI services affect their overall cyber risk and resilience.

NIS2 applies to organizations classed as essential or important entities operating in sectors such as energy, healthcare, financial services, transport, manufacturing, digital infrastructure, ICT services, and public administration.

Many medium and large organizations with more than 50 employees or annual turnover of more than €10 million may fall within scope, although eligibility depends on the sector and national implementation.

NIS2 compliance means meeting the directive’s cybersecurity, governance, and resilience requirements. Rather than being a one-off certification, it requires organizations to continuously identify, manage and reduce cyber risk.

This includes implementing appropriate security controls, managing supply chain risk, maintaining incident response capabilities, supporting business continuity, and demonstrating effective governance. As AI adoption increases, organizations should also ensure AI-related risks are incorporated into their wider cybersecurity strategy.

FAQ

About the Author(s)

David Elmaleh headshot

David Elmaleh

David Elmaleh is Director of Product Management at Akamai, where he leads Product Portfolio Management for Zero Trust security solutions with a focus on go-to-market strategy. He brings more than 20 years of comprehensive expertise spanning networking, application security, and network security. Throughout his career, he has successfully driven product innovation, defined vision, and accelerated growth across both the enterprise security and carrier networking sectors. David holds an M.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Université Paris-Est and is a frequent speaker at industry events.

See Author bio

Tags

Cyber Security
Security
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

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